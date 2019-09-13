Boys Soccer: Westminster’s ‘weapon’ works in win over Linganore

The Owls split a pair of tournament games Sept. 5-6 at Catonsville, with a 4-2 win over the host Comets dampened by a 1-0 loss vs. Mount Hebron on what they considered a questionable goal. They traveled Tuesday to Thomas S. Wootton in Rockville, and the Patriots handed Westminster a 9-1 loss, leaving some of its players calling Wootton the best team they had ever witnessed, let alone faced.