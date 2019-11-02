To say Century senior captain Jackson Glenn is a jack-of-all-trades may not being doing justice to what he does on the soccer field.
Glenn scored a pair of goals, controlled the midfield and tended to injured teammates as the Knights blanked Lansdowne 5-0 on Friday in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.
The win moves the Knights (13-4) to the state semifinals Nov. 9 when they will face the winner of North Harford and Oakdale.
Glenn’s most important goal came with 27 seconds left in the first half when he extended the Knights’ lead to 2-0.
Ryan Rolfes had scored off a Kyle Kropfelder assist with 21:20 left in the first half for a 1-0 lead, but that was all until Glenn scored without knowing how much time was left because the game clock malfunctioned with 1:04 left in the half.
Lansdowne coach George Dunn said his defense, that had been tested repeatedly, lost its focus.
“They would have played it totally different. They were kind of confused,” Dunn said. “It took the wind out of our sails.”
Glenn, who finished Alex Grasso’s pass with a header, just knew his team needed a lift.
“I had to go in,” Glenn said. “We were struggling in the first half, we couldn’t get things rolling and I just knew I had to go up for the ball.”
Glenn, who has eight goals and six assists, added the team’s fourth goal in the second half when he booted home a corner kick from Kyle Hatmaker.
That followed a penalty kick from Grasso which had given the Knights a 3-0 lead.
Glenn admitted finishing in a postseason game was very satisfying.
“I like playing in the midfield and leading everyone, controlling it, winning 50/50s, but then finishing, it’s exciting, especially in the playoffs,” he said.
Coach Trey Howes just likes to watch him operate.
“He’s kind of been our leader and captain,” Howes said. “He motivates us and everything starts with him. He wins everything in the air and he’s just dynamic. He’s a quality kid and quality player.”
He’s also surrounded by quality players, including defenders Deibel, Stephen Hurst, and tri-captain Joe Bergaschi.
Century goalie Ethan Ricketts didn’t make the first of his two saves until a shot by Lansdowne’s Dom Supak with 37:41 left in the second half.
That came after a nice connection from Van Thang to Mike Miranda.
Thang had the only other shot on goal midway through the second half.
“Since the playoffs started, we’ve only given up one goal so the defense has been solid,” Glenn said. “Joe ‘Bergy,’ the other captain, he really leads.”
“That’s our motto. We say hold them to zero, and if they don’t score any goals, we don’t lose,” added Howes. “That is kind of the character and our motto that we try and instill in our program and in the last two games they’ve done that, and if they do it in the next two games, we could be holding a trophy which would be amazing.”
Century added its fifth goal when Deibel assisted Daniel Cooper with 18:29 remaining.
Goals: C-Jackson Glenn 2, Alex Grasso, Ryan Rolfes, Daniel Cooper.
Assists: C-Grasso, Kyle Hatmaker, Brennan Deibel, Kyle Kropfelder.
Saves: C-Ethan Rickets 2; L-Pablo Lema 6.