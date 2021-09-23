Carroll County fall football 2021 rushing leaders

A look at the Carroll County football rushing leaders during the fall 2021 season.
Carroll County football 2021 rushing leaders (through Week 3)
Ryan Barnard, South Carroll: 86 yards
Shawn Restivo, Winters Mill: 89 yards
Nate Boore, South Carroll: 134 yards
Jarren Rutter, Francis Scott Key: 175 yards
Nick Diehl, Francis Scott Key: 204 yards
Brady Forte, Winters Mill: 231 yards
Justin Staubs, Manchester Valley: 235 yards
Mason Fisher, Westminster: 246 yards
Tommy Nelson, Liberty: 254 yards
AJ Rodrigues, South Carroll: 277 yards
Trent Onkst, Manchester Valley: 357 yards