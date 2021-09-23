xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Carroll County fall football 2021 receiving leaders

Take a look at the Carroll County football players with 55 receiving yards or more through Week 3 of the 2021 season. NOTE: Century did not submit stats.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Sep 23, 2021
A look at the Carroll County football receiving leaders during the fall 2021 season.
Carroll County football 2021 receiving leaders (through Week 3)
Gage Duncan, South Carroll: 56 yards
Gage Duncan has 6 receptions for 56 yards (3 games).
Gage Duncan has 6 receptions for 56 yards (3 games). (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)
Jesse Tobias, Winters Mill: 60 yards
Jesse Tobias has 14 receptions for 60 yards (3 games).
Jesse Tobias has 14 receptions for 60 yards (3 games). (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)
Nick Diehl, Francis Scott Key: 69 yards
Nick Diehl has 7 receptions for 69 yards and 1 touchdown (3 games).
Nick Diehl has 7 receptions for 69 yards and 1 touchdown (3 games). (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)
Tommy Nelson, Liberty: 69 yards
Tommy Nelson has four receptions for 69 yards and 1 touchdown (3 games).
Tommy Nelson has four receptions for 69 yards and 1 touchdown (3 games). (Brian Krista)
Kyrece Walker, Westminster: 71 yards
Kyrece Walker has 6 receptions for 71 yards and 1 touchdown (3 games)
Kyrece Walker has 6 receptions for 71 yards and 1 touchdown (3 games) (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)
Kevin Connor, Manchester Valley: 77 yards
Kevin Connor has 5 receptions for 77 yards (3 games)
Kevin Connor has 5 receptions for 77 yards (3 games) (CCPS Logo)
Austin Schemm, Francis Scott Key: 77 yards
Austin Schemm has 2 receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown (3 games)
Austin Schemm has 2 receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown (3 games) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)
Drew Faleciano, Manchester Valley: 80 yards
Drew Faleciano has 6 receptions for 80 yards and 1 touchdown (3 games)
Drew Faleciano has 6 receptions for 80 yards and 1 touchdown (3 games) (CCPS Logo)
Drake Hebron, South Carroll: 82 yards
Drake Hebron has 3 receptions for 82 yards (3 games)
Drake Hebron has 3 receptions for 82 yards (3 games) (CCPS Logo)
Logan Miller, South Carroll: 91 yards
Logan Miller has 4 receptions for 91 yards (3 games)
Logan Miller has 4 receptions for 91 yards (3 games) (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)
Drew Mooney, Liberty: 113 yards
Drew Mooney has 10 receptions for 113 yards, 1 touchdown and two 2-point conversions (3 games)
Drew Mooney has 10 receptions for 113 yards, 1 touchdown and two 2-point conversions (3 games)
Ryan Rill, Francis Scott Key: 192 yards
Ryan Rill has 8 receptions for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns (3 games)
Ryan Rill has 8 receptions for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns (3 games) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)
Mason Fisher, Westminster: 231 yards
Mason Fisher has 6 receptions for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns (3 games)
Mason Fisher has 6 receptions for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns (3 games) (Brian Krista)
Sam Evans, Liberty: 291 yards
Sam Evans has 14 receptions for 291 yards, 3 touchdowns and one 2-point conversion (3 games)
Sam Evans has 14 receptions for 291 yards, 3 touchdowns and one 2-point conversion (3 games) (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)
