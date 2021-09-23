Carroll County fall football 2021 receiving leaders

A look at the Carroll County football receiving leaders during the fall 2021 season.
Carroll County football 2021 receiving leaders (through Week 3)
Gage Duncan, South Carroll: 56 yards
Jesse Tobias, Winters Mill: 60 yards
Nick Diehl, Francis Scott Key: 69 yards
Tommy Nelson, Liberty: 69 yards
Kyrece Walker, Westminster: 71 yards
Kevin Connor, Manchester Valley: 77 yards
Austin Schemm, Francis Scott Key: 77 yards
Drew Faleciano, Manchester Valley: 80 yards
Drake Hebron, South Carroll: 82 yards
Logan Miller, South Carroll: 91 yards
Drew Mooney, Liberty: 113 yards
Ryan Rill, Francis Scott Key: 192 yards
Mason Fisher, Westminster: 231 yards
Sam Evans, Liberty: 291 yards