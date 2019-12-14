Century’s boys basketball team boasts a lot of youth this winter, but the Knights didn’t let it show Friday night against Winters Mill.
The Knights, led by Noah Riley and Spencer Copley, used a collective effort to defeat the Falcons 62-30 in their Carroll County Athletic League opener. Riley, a junior guard, scored 19 points and added three rebounds — Copley, a senior forward, had 14 points and five rebounds for the Knights (2-1, 1-0 CCAL).
One of the reigning co-county champion’s strengths against the Falcons was 3-point shooting, a highlight the Knights have seen in recent years. Six different players were successful from the 3-point line to account for 15 treys across the board.
Five of those came from Riley — two in the first half, three in the second. Copley sank four, one in each quarter.
“As a team, we’re moving the ball around on offense pretty well and we do a good job of seeing screens together and getting each other open,” Copley said. “We do a great job cutting and doing well on offense so having good shooters makes our offense pretty unique and pretty special.”
A 3 from Riley got the Knights going to start the game, and they outscored the Falcons 9-3 in the first quarter. The Knights continue to pull away in the second quarter and senior guard Matt Daniel hit a 3 at the buzzer to give the Knights a 24-8 lead at the half.
Copley and Daniel each hit 3s to put the Knights up by 20 early in the third quarter.
The Falcons had a balanced scoring effort against the Knights with John Bodden and Travis Fullerton leading the team with seven and six points on the night. Bodden led the Falcons with five points in the second half and used a three-point-play to trim WM’s deficit to 30-14 in the frame.
Still, Century powered on.
Riley sank a 3, and senior guard Justin Wunder hit a layup off a steal from junior guard Colby Owings to give the Knights a 37-15 lead. A 3 from Fullerton brought the Falcons to within 18 points, but Riley responded with his fourth 3 of the night to put the Knights up 40-18.
Grady Baldwin’s basket at the end of the quarter trimmed the deficit by 20 once more.
The Knights outscored the Falcons 22-10 in the final frame, thanks to five more 3s from five different players.
“They just have good energy,” Century coach George Wunder said, in reference to his team’s youth. “They want to be at practice, they want to practice, they want to listen and be coached. Those are things that shouldn’t really be overlooked and that’s what I’m most proud of these guys is they come to practice every day. They work hard and want to get better.
“It’s paying off, we’re not close yet, but we’re getting there.”
Winters Mill fell to 0-4 (0-1) with the loss against Century, and the Falcons travel to Howard on Monday. Century travels to Fallston on Tuesday.
“They played their hearts out,” Copley said about the Falcons. “They played good and they gave us a good fight, they’re a great team.”
Century (64): Noah Riley 19, Matt Daniel 11, Colby Owings 7, Austin Diehl 4, Cole Avery 3, Spencer Copley 14, Justin Wunder 2, Tyler Gordon 2.
Winters Mill (30): Travis Fullerton 6, Tyler Sabad 3, Garrett Graf 2, Jacob Hinkhouse 4, Grady Baldwin 4, Khy Torian 4, John Bodden 7.
Halftime: Century, 24-8.