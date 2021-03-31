In battle of reigning boys soccer state champs, Century and Francis Scott Key draw even

The Eagles went 9-6-2 in 2019 and reached the 1A state final before falling to Mountain Ridge 3-0. Key was going after its first championship since 1986, when the program won the second of back-to-back Class C crowns. The Knights, meanwhile, clipped La Plata 1-0 that season to take the 2A title and net the program’s first state championship since 2003. Century finished the 2019 season with a 15-4 record.