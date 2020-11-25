Gerstell boys soccer falls short in finale against Mount Carmel

Gerstell Academy’s boys soccer team finished its unique fall season Tuesday afternoon with a home match against Mount Carmel, and the Falcons fell short 3-2 at Paterakis Stadium.
Riley Kilroy and Travis Smith, both freshmen, accounted for Gerstell’s goals. The Falcons lost 7-0 to Mount Carmel when they played the Cougars on Nov. 5 in Baltimore.
The Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association this fall supported return-to-play opportunities for athletes with an “open season” approach. The league did not provide official league schedules but allowed its members the opportunity to create involvement and competition within the comfort level determined by each school.
Gerstell got five games in this fall and finished 2-3.