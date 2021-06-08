Seniors’ return lifts South Carroll boys lacrosse past Winters Mill in playoff opener

Plans to spend most of the day driving from the Eastern Shore to Winfield and back didn’t faze Jake Langille and his fellow South Carroll boys lacrosse senior teammates.
Langille and his classmates graduated from high school last week, which meant taking part in the traditional pilgrimage to Ocean City for Senior Week. But Langille said he and the other recent grads wanted to be at Parker Field on Monday night for the Cavaliers’ Class 2A West Region 1 playoff matchup with county rival Winters Mill.
“I think that we have committed people on this team,” said Langille, who scored a game-high four goals in South Carroll’s 9-5 victory. “Most other teams in the county won’t have seniors coming back. Because our seniors care so much and wanted to come back, [that means] we’re willing to spend 12 hours out of a day just to come back and win a playoff game.”
Langille said the seniors arrived home around 3 p.m., three hours before the start of their postseason opener. The Cavs (6-3) led 7-2 at halftime and held on from there behind Langille’s big night at attack and three goals and two assists from senior midfielder Owen Bitner.
South Carroll’ defeated Winters Mill (2-7) for the third time this spring, but the senior-less Falcons were more game than the previous two meetings. They lost two regular-season games by a combined 17-5, but stayed close in this one despite missing many of their leaders.
Junior Owen Boone had a goal and an assist, and sophomore Seth Myers filled in as goalie and collected eight saves.
Winters Mill had a few costly turnovers that resulted in South Carroll goals, however, one of which came in the final seconds of the first half with the Falcons holding possession. A crease violation wound up giving the ball back to the Cavs, who raced down field before Bitner assisted Langille to give SC a five-goal advantage at the break.
“Overall I’m definitely happy with the guys,” said WM coach Darian Meador. “It’s a lot of adversity to handle, short notice. ... They looked good, obviously with low numbers and trying to throw a lot at them. I don’t think [South Carroll was] expecting us to come out as energized as we were.”
Phil Suter had a goal and an assist for the Cavs, and Langille added an assist. Senior defender Seamus Kearney provided a goal as well, and South Carroll advanced to the next round to face another Carroll foe.
Unbeaten county champion Century (7-0) is set to host the next playoff game Wednesday evening, and SC coach Grady Breen said the Cavaliers have been waiting for a rematch with the Knights. Century beat South Carroll 11-1 on May 20.
“That’s what we had circled for a long time,” Breen said. “It’s what [Century coach Jeremy] Benson and I have been talking about for a while. That’s the one that’s really going to matter.”
Added Langille: “I”m happy to get another crack at Century. I think that they’re really good, but we have a chance against them.”
Goals: WM-Kyle Anderson, Reed Postlewait, Jesse Tobias, Tyler Sabad, Owen Boone; SC-Jake Langille 4, Owen Bitner 3, Seamus Kearney, Phil Suter
Assists: WM-Boone, Andrew Owens; SC-Bitner 2, Langille, Suter
Saves: WM-8 (Seth Myers); SC-7 (Braden Chaney)
Halftime: SC, 8-2