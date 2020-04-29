Covey brothers leaving their mark on Westminster’s boys lacrosse program

Conner Covey said younger brother Brady plays lacrosse as if he were a combination of his three older siblings.
Conner and his identical twin Logan Covey have been members of the varsity boys lacrosse team at Westminster High School for four years. Oldest brother Tyler played private-school lacrosse at Loyola Blakefield.
Brady Covey, a freshman, followed in his older brothers’ footsteps and made the Owls’ varsity team this spring.
“It’s always been cool watching all my brothers play and seeing them do stuff and always wanting to be like them,” Brady Covey said. “I like watching what they do and try to be better than them and just have that competitive attitude to do great things and outwork them.”
The Owls are the two-time reigning Class 3A state champions, and they’ll hold that title for another year. The state announced Tuesday that the 2020 high school sports spring season was officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Logan Covey said the team’s goals were more of the same this year, to win a third straight state title. He is a two-time Times first-team all-countian and concluded his high school career with a 37-1 record in goal. The Owls have not lost a game since March 27, 2018.
He said growing up in a lacrosse family has played a large part in how he’s grown into a player with a strong defensive voice.
“It’s helped me a lot because I play a different position than all of them,” Covey said. “We would always go out and they would shoot on me and stuff like that. It taught me a lot … for a goalie, you have to see the most shots to be the best.”
Covey, who also earned first-team all-state honors in 2019, finished his junior season with a .638 save percentage.
“He’s got cat-like reflexes,” Westminster coach Steve DeFeo said. “It’s just incredible to watch and that’s one of the things I’m going to miss about this year is that I didn’t get to watch him … he has great speed, great anticipation, and can clear the ball.”
Conner Covey is a pivotal part of the Owls’ depth at midfield. The Owls defeated Linganore in the 2018 3A West Region final thanks to his game-winning overtime goal.
DeFeo said Conner Covey received a pass, turned, and shot the ball without even looking at the net. Westminster advanced to the state title game and won its first championship since 2013.
The Owls went back to states in 2019, and Conner Covey scored the first three goals in less than four minutes. He finished with five tallies and an assist en route to helping the team defeat Northern-Calvert in a rematch from the 2018 final.
“When the lights come on for playoffs, Conner plays his best game,” DeFeo said. “He just got on fire.”
Conner Covey finished his junior year with 50 points (35 goals, 15 assists) and earned second-team all-county honors in 2018 and 2019.
“They play lacrosse year-round and they don’t panic under pressure,” DeFeo said. “They thrive on big plays and big opportunities and they rise to the occasion. They’ve come through when we really needed it and to have that these last couple years is extremely special.”
DeFeo said Brady Covey is a tireless worker committed to the game, and it runs in the Covey family. The boys’ father, Jim Covey, played lacrosse at Randallstown High School and graduated in 1984. He coached his sons through recreational league when they were younger.
Tyler Covey is an assistant men’s lacrosse coach at CCBC Essex, and Conner Covey described him as a “gritty” attackman who played with a lot of passion.
“We watched Westminster play when we were growing up because of my brother,” Conner Covey said. “All his buddies went there and we started watching in 2013 when they won the state championship. Coming in, we knew they had a great coaching staff and how the team is a family program.
“We always had good family around us and knowing I would be playing for a family and not just a lacrosse program meant a lot.”
Conner and Logan Covey are committed to play Division I lacrosse at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, and the twins said they are looking forward to playing at the next level.
Brady Covey was prepared to make an impact with the Owls from the start, just like his brothers did. He won’t get the chance to play on the same team as them, and the Owls will have to wait another year to see him make his own mark with the program.
“A lot of times, you’re going to find a rare player who’s going to be able to have an impact with the team and help out from the start,” DeFeo said. “All the indications were, at least from the get-go, that Brady was going to be a player that was going to start for us as a left-handed attackman and was going to be able to contribute to the team.
“I’m extremely excited to see what becomes of him.”