Winters Mill midfielder Reed Postlethwait named 2023 Carroll County Times boys lacrosse Player of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Winters Mill junior midfielder Reed Postlethwait finished with 55 goals and 17 assists this season, earning 2023 Carroll County Times boys lacrosse Player of the Year honors. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

All season, Winters Mill boys lacrosse midfielder Reed Postlethwait played with a chip on his shoulder.

Tired of the perceived disrespect toward him and his teammates after being overlooked in preseason projections, the junior put in a tremendous amount of work during the offseason, focusing on fine-tuning his game and becoming the strong leader the Falcons needed.

Advertisement

“I think I developed as a player just playing club in the offseason and just changing my mentality,” he said. “I wanted to prove to everyone that I was one of the best in the county.”

New and improved, Postlethwait finished the season with 55 goals and 17 assists, leading Winters Mill to a 13-3 record.

Advertisement

For his efforts, he has been named 2023 Carroll County Times boys lacrosse Player of the Year.

“I’m proud of what I did this season,” Winters Mill junior midfielder Reed Postlethwait said. “Definitely coming in with higher expectations next year, I’m going to reach a little bit higher.” (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Postlethwait was often at his best against the top teams in the county. While his scoring tear might have surprised some, it was everything the Falcons dreamed of — and more.

“He did a really great job putting the ball in the net for us this year,” Winters Mill coach Darian Meador said. “He’s one of the biggest threats to score every time he’s on the field because of his wingspan and his IQ.”

The junior went on an impressive scoring run in April, notching six goals in an overtime win against Century, four in a dominant victory against Francis Scott Key and three in a double-overtime win over Gerstell Academy.

“Best moment this season was beating Century in overtime,” he said. “It felt really good because they were coming off winning the county, so going in we knew we were going totry our best and when we came out successful, it just felt really good.”

With Postlethwait’s growth came the program’s impressive season. The Falcons advanced one step further than last year in the playoffs, defeating Century again in May to reach the regional finals.

Despite remaining at the top of county leaderboards, Postlethwait never gave much thought to his individual numbers.

“I wanted to go out there and have fun more than anything,” he said. “Winning is the most fun thing you can do out there; doesn’t matter how well you do or how many goals you score.”

Advertisement

Now that Postlethwait has gotten a taste for winning, his hunger grows as he looks to his senior year.

“I’m proud of what I did this season,” he said. “Definitely coming in with higher expectations next year. I’m going to reach a little bit higher.”

Coach of the Year

Darian Meador, Winters Mill

Meador has been named Coach of the Year after leading the Falcons to a 13-3 record.

“This is such a well-deserved recognition for Coach Meador,” Winters Mill athletic director Jennifer Gosselin said. “He is a good role model and positively impacts his players both on and off the field. He is committed to developing their skill and teamwork. I couldn’t be happier for him.”

Meador often found the perfect formula on offense, using the combination of Postlethwait, Jessie Tobias and Camden Denning to attack opposing defenses.

Advertisement

Winters Mill boys lacrosse coach Darian Meador meets with his team after a win over Liberty. Meador led the Falcons to a 13-3 record. (Timothy Dashiell)

“I just challenged the boys all season to play with fire and compete,” he said. “We wanted to show the county what we were capable of every time we took the field.”

Under Meador, the Falcons advanced to the Class 2A West Region I final, where a close loss to Glenelg ended their impressive season.

Despite the program not reaching its ultimate goal of a state championship, the Falcons found themselves one win shy of both county and regional titles. With Postlethwait and Meador set to return in 2024, Winters Mill looks to build on its success. No one will be underestimating the Falcons this time.

“We were able to do some great things this year,” Meador said. “Now it’s time to better ourselves and take another step forward as a program.”

All-County first team

JT Calhoun, Manchester Valley, senior, attackman

One of the most dangerous scoring threats in the county, Calhoun finished with 50 goals for the Mavericks.

Advertisement

Brady Covey, Westminster, senior, attackman

Covey scored 51 goals, highlighted by eight against Liberty.

Catonsville's John Gorski, left, defends Westminster's Brady Covey on March 23. Covey scored 51 goals this season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Jesse Tobias, Winters Mill, senior, attackman

Tobias finished with 60 points for the Falcons on 39 goals and 21 assists.

Jackson Zaranski, Westminster, senior, attackman

Zaranski scored 20 goals and finished with 44 points.

Advertisement

Camden Deming, Winters Mill, junior, midfielder

Deming scored 32 goals to go with 28 assists.

Mason Fischer, Westminster, senior, midfielder

Fischer scored 21 goals for the county champion Owls and added nine assists.

Grant Miller, Manchester Valley, junior, midfielder

Miller finished with 57 points, scoring 31 goals while adding 26 assists.

Advertisement

Century's Brad Brown (5) looks to get past Manchester Valley's Reid Bartles (4) on April 11. Bartles excelled as one of the top defenders for coach John Piper. (Harrison Jones/for Carroll County Times)

Reid Bartles, Manchester Valley, junior, defenseman

Bartles excelled as one of the top defenders for coach John Piper, often taking on the opposing team’s best player and causing crucial turnovers.

Scott Domboski, Winters Mill, junior, defenseman

Domboski served as the main defensive weapon for the Falcons, causing several key turnovers in county games that helped create extra offensive possessions.

Keegan Dombrowsky, Westminster, senior, defenseman

Dombrowsky finished with 17 ground balls and nine takeaways.

Advertisement

Mickey Simmons, Westminster, senior, defenseman

Simmons picked up 52 ground balls for the Owls and added 25 takeaways.

Collin Bainbridge, Westminster, senior, long-stick midfielder

Bainbridge excelled at doing all the little things for the Owls, picking up 26 ground balls and playing a key role on defense with 14 takeaways.

Westminster's Max Johnson and Winters Mill's Ryan Thomas battle for a ground ball. Johnson was the top faceoff specialist in the county, going 171-for-232 (73.7%) on the season. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Max Johnson, Westminster, junior, faceoff specialist

Johnson was the cream of the crop when it came to winning faceoffs, going 171-for-232 (73.7%). With the county championship on the line, Johnson went 15-for-19 against Winters Mill.

Advertisement

Connor McNamara, Westminster, junior, goalie

The junior was a wall for the county champs, finishing with 107 saves. He had four games with double-digit saves.

All-County second team

Brad Brown, Century, junior, attackman

Austin Hardesty, Westminster, junior, attackman

Will Litz, Winters Mill, senior, attackman

Aiden Ventura, Liberty, senior, attackman

Advertisement

Edwin Blyden, Liberty, senior, midfielder

Andrew Owens, Winters Mill, junior, midfielder

Cash Stanton, South Carroll, senior, midfielder

Cameron Webb, Westminster, senior, midfielder

Andrew Grandinetti, Westminster, senior, defenseman

Nico Marsicano, Liberty, junior, defenseman

Advertisement

AJ Rodrigues, South Carroll, senior, defenseman

Andrew Vogel, Francis Scott Key, junior, defenseman

Owen Keesy, South Carroll, junior, long-stick midfielder

Ben Lombroia, Francis Scott Key, sophomore, long-stick midfielder

Ryan Thomas, Winters Mill, sophomore, faceoff specialist

Jack Mancha, Liberty, senior, goalie