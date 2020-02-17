Boys Indoor Track: 3 things to watch at the state meet

The indoor track state meet takes place Monday and Tuesday at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Center in Landover, and Carroll County has a strong group of boys in the running for state success.
Carroll County will see representation from teams in Class 2A and 3A — Century, Francis Scott Key, Liberty, South Carroll and Winters Mill in 2A, and Manchester Valley and Westminster in 3A.
Here are three things to watch for boys at the state meet:
Century’s Chett Brunner a state title favorite
Brunner has made it clear through his shot put performances this winter he deserves the top spot in Class 2A.
Brunner set a new county record when he threw a personal record length of 53 feet, 9.75 inches on Jan. 25 to win the county title and he followed that up with a 2A West regional title victory to qualify for states. Brunner has won five of seven performances and earned two second place finishes.
He placed fifth at counties as a junior, qualified for states with a fourth-place finish at regionals and threw 44-5 for fifth at states.
South Carroll duo vaulting to new heights
Senior Patrick Tunkel and sophomore Peyton Thomas have competed alongside one another in pole vault for a few years and the duo has continued to share in each other’s success.
The Cavaliers athletes top the 2A classification in first and second place heading into Monday’s state meet — Tunkel leads the field after he vaulted a personal record height of 14-6 to win the county title and Thomas cleared 14-1 to win the regional title the following week and is ranked second.
Tunkel has two pole vault victories under his belt this winter, his first came when he vaulted 13-9 to win the Frostbite Invitational on Dec. 30. Thomas also vaulted 13-9 at the Frostbite, but Tunnel earned the win because he cleared the height with less attempts.
Thomas’s first win was at regionals, but he took second three previous times. He took second behind Tunkel at counties after he cleared 13-6.
Knights runners look for success on the track
Carroll’s distance and mid-distance athletes have been known to come up big during championship season.
Century senior Tyler Dregely set a new county record in the 1,600 run at counties with a first-place finish in 4:27.2. He also won the 800 at counties and followed those victories up with a win in the 500 at regionals and he took second in the 800.
Dregely has the second fastest times in 2A in the 800 and 1,600, both behind Oakdale senior Kyle Lund.
Hayden Hebert, the reigning Times Cross Country Runner of the Year, finished second in the 1,600 and won the 3,200 at counties. He placed third in both events at regionals to qualify for states — he PR’d in 4:27.87 in the 1,600 at regionals.