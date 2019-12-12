Century
Coach: Dyron Johnson, 4th year
Next meet: Dec. 13 at Dwight Scott Invitational
Key losses: Kyle Brosenne, Zachary Fenton, Cole Gladden, Jacob Havins, Theo Johnson, Jordan Schemm, Jalen Stanton
Key returners: Chet Brunner, Tyler Dregely, Kevin Hackett, Hayden Hebert, Stephen Hurst, Cooper Neal
Outlook: The Knights enter the season as the reigning county champs once again, but are without two-time Athlete of the Year in Jalen Stanton. Brosenne, Havins, Johnson and Stanton all earned first-team all-county honors in 2019, and the Knights return Dregely, a sprinter, from the all-county team to help lead the Knights this winter. “With a couple key losses from last year, we still have enough depth to remain competitive,” Johnson said via email. “We will be looking to our seniors to lead our youth for continued success.”
Francis Scott Key
Coach: Juan Cortez, 7th year
Next meet: Dec. 13 at Dwight Scott Invitational
Key losses: Jacksun Layne, Sam Leppo, Jacob Mihulka, Tanner Miller, Jacob Watson
Key returners: Chris Brooks, Connor Fitzgerald, Devin Hurst, Cole LaPierre, Hayden Ritz
Outlook: Look for the Eagles to find strength in their sprints, distance and relays this winter led by Fitzgerald, a junior, and LaPierre, a senior. LaPierre earned first-team all-county honors as a junior in 2019, and is coming off an all-county cross country fall season. “All the guys are very close so it’s a lot of fun to watch them build each other up,” Cortez said via email.
Liberty
Coaches: Amanda Milewski, 5th year; Sarah Sheetz, 5th year
Next meet: Dec. 21 at Howard County WinterFest
Key losses: Ethan Arndt, Tyler Apellaniz, Kyle Hinton, Daniel Saxon
Key returners: Jake Beaumier, Mason Breeze, Ahmahn Cabaniss, Gavin Edson, Woodrow Kashima, Shawn Putnam
Outlook: Saxon graduated, a significant loss from the Lions’ distance squad, but the team’s depth across multiple events should continue to be a factor for the Lions this winter. Beaumier, Kashima, and Edson should help the Lions in distance, and Breeze in the field. “We … continue to be strong in the mid-distance and distance areas since a number of returners were members of the state runner-up cross country team,” Milewski said via email.
Manchester Valley
Coach: Jim MacDonald, 4th year
Next meet: Dec. 13 at Dwight Scott Invitational
Key losses: Evan Bare, Jacob Foreman, John Saurusaitus
Key returners: Sean Bradley, Colin Evans, Nick Jones
Outlook: The Mavericks graduated Bare, who won the shot put county title last winter, but return Bradley and Evans who contributed to the team’s relays. Jones returns after finishing fourth in the county and third in the state in pole vault as a junior. “[We have] a nice roster of 36 mostly juniors and sophomores, and we hope to do well in all relays and qualify as many athletes as possible for the state meet,” MacDonald said via email.
South Carroll
Coaches: Michael Cave, 1st year; Joe Murray, 1st year
Next meet: Dec. 13 at Dwight Scott Invitational
Key losses: Jason Cave, Dominic Caparotti, Josh Federici
Key returners: Brendan Cave, Christopher Foreman, John Kettula, Sam Robinson, Patrick Tunkel
Outlook: Kettula is back from last winter’s all-county first team to help lead the Cavaliers’ distance squad. Look for contributions from Cave and Robinson on the track, and Tunkel in the field. Tunkel finished second in the county in pole vault as a sophomore two years ago. The Cavs finished second to the Knights at last year’s county meet and return a significant amount of athletes to expand off of last winter’s success.
Westminster
Coaches: Desmond Wars, 4th year
Next meet: Dec. 13 at Dwight Scott Invite
Key losses: Charlie Ferguson, Wilson Funk, Danny Gillchrist, Tavian Montgomery, Joey Petrowicz
Key returners: Christian Burke, Jake Conklin, Davindra Lewis, Anders Madsen
Outlook: The Owls lost first-team all-countian pole vaulter Petrowicz, who won the county title last winter. Ferguson was a key contributor in the field, and Gillchrist helped the Owls in relays and in the field as well. Sprinters Lewis and Ian Mullen each scored points at the Terry Baker Invitational on Dec. 6., and Conklin cleared 35 feet in shot put. “The boys team is a young team with a few first year runners coming over from outdoor track that should make an impact,” DuLaney said via email.
Winters Mill
Coaches: Dan Replogle, 4th year; Simone Brooks, 2nd year
Next meet: Dec. 14 at Prince George’s Invitational
Key losses: Tad DiDio, Jack Frantz, Vance Paylor, Jacob Peters, Dylan Steinwedel
Key returners: Andrew Fan, Seth Myers, Cameron Selmer
Outlook: The Falcons graduated mid-distance athlete Frantz and Steinwedel, the 2A shot put state champ from last winter’s all-county first team. Winters Mill is young this winter, but Replogle said via email he’s optimistic for the future of these athletes. “We have many young members this year that we hope to develop into competitive athletes,” Replogle said.