Outlook: The Knights enter the season as the reigning county champs once again, but are without two-time Athlete of the Year in Jalen Stanton. Brosenne, Havins, Johnson and Stanton all earned first-team all-county honors in 2019, and the Knights return Dregely, a sprinter, from the all-county team to help lead the Knights this winter. “With a couple key losses from last year, we still have enough depth to remain competitive,” Johnson said via email. “We will be looking to our seniors to lead our youth for continued success.”