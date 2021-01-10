Boys Indoor Track: 2021 Carroll County Athletic League preview capsules

Century
Coach: Dyron Johnson, 5th year
Last year: 1st county, 2nd region, 4th state
Next meet: Jan. 16 vs. FSK, Westminster (at Century)
Key losses: Chett Brunner, Tyler Dregely, Kevin Hackett, Stephen Hurst, Cooper Neal
Key returners: Domenic Arena, Hunter Rose, Jackson Zimmer
Outlook: The reigning Carroll County Athletic League champs lost four first-team all-county athletes from 2020, but as they tend to do the Knights will try to fill many of those holes. Brunner earned Boys Athlete of the Year honors after winning county, region, and state shot put titles and setting a new CCAL meet record (53-9.75). Rose won a pair pf sprints events Saturday in the first meet.
Francis Scott Key
Coach: Juan Cortez, 8th year
Last year: 5th county, 12th region
Next meet: Jan. 16 at Century
Key losses: Chris Brooks, Devin Hurst, Cole LaPierre, Hayden Ritz
Key returners: David Brooks, Joe Loy, Grant Smith, Obran Taku, Otran Taku
Outlook: Cortez said via email the Eagles have the most seniors on a roster during his time as coach. David Brooks, a senior, should man the sprints with Loy at distance and Smith at pole vault. “This group is seasoned and are really taking this opportunity of have a season seriously,” Cortez said.
Liberty
Coach: Sarah Sheetz, 5th year
Last year: 3rd county, 5th region, 9th state
Next meet: Jan. 16 at Man Valley
Key losses: Jake Beaumier, Ahman Cabaniss, Gavin Edson, Woodrow Kashima, Shawn Putnam
Key returners: Colin Apellaniz, Mason Breeze, Cameron Grier, Jesse Jason, Seth Lassiter, Trent Taylor, Davis Trump
Outlook: Breeze, a senior, was second in the county and region in shot, and third in the state. Sheetz also returns talent in Apellaniz (hurdles) and Grier (mid-distance), among others. “Overall team numbers are down this season, however the Lions have a solid group of returning athletes who have a strong background and are anxious to compete,” Sheetz said via email.
Manchester Valley
Coach: Jim MacDonald, 5th year
Last year: 6th county, 8th region, 21st state
Next meet: Jan. 16 vs. Liberty, SC, WM (at Man Valley)
Key losses: Sean Bradley, Colin Evans, Nick Jones, Aiden Neal
Key returner: Carter Knox
Outlook: MacDonald said via email the Mavericks are in overhaul mode with almost an entirely new roster in 2021. Bradley and Neal were first-team all-county athletes in 2020, but Neal is sitting out the indoor season. Knox won the 1,600 on Saturday in his season-opening meet. MacDonald said the “goal is to get everyone to compete and prepare for future seasons.”
South Carroll
Coach: Joe Murray, 2nd year
Last year: 2nd county, 9th region, 8th state
Next meet: Jan. 16 at Man Valley
Key losses: Seins Burdt, Brendan Cave, Spencer Cole, Chris Foreman, Patrick Tunkel
Key returners: Nathan Fields, Sam Robinson, Trevor Swope, Peyton Thomas
Outlook: Robinson (sprints) and Thomas (vault) are back after first-team all-county seasons in 2020, but the Cavs lost two others in Cave (distance) and Tunkel (vault). Murray said via email fitness level and staying away for injuries will determine South Carroll’s 2021 success.
Westminster
Coach: Shaun Thompson, 1st year
Last year: 4th county, 10th region
Next meet: Jan. 16 at Century
Key loss: Davindra Lewis
Key returners: Justin Condon, Jack Heefner, Ian Mullen
Outlook: Thompson said via email the Owls lost general depth and numbers this season (Lewis was a first-team all-county pick in 2020), but Westminster returns second-team all-county talent in Mullen, a senior who won two events in the opener Saturday. Thompson said the Owls have “several key athletes than can be strong in multiple disciplines.”
Winters Mill
Coach: Ben Brown, 2nd year
Last year: 7th county
Next meet: Jan. 16 at Century
Key loss: Andrew Fan
Key returner: Nick Henderson
Outlook: Brown and fellow coach Dan Replogle don’t have the numbers as some of their county counterparts, but Brown said via email the Falcons will do what they can to keep pace. Henderson is back as WM’s veteran distance runner. “With the shorter season and smaller team, this season is all