2019-20 Times Boys Indoor Track All-County Team

First Team
SEAN BRADLEY
Manchester Valley senior mid-distance
—Took 2nd at counties in 800
—Finished 3rd in 800 at 3A West meet
—PR’d in 800 (6th place) at states
—Helped 4x800 relay win regional title
CHRIS BROOKS
Francis Scott Key senior sprints
—Won 55 dash county title in 6.82 seconds
—Finished 5th in 55 dash at 2A West meet
—Placed 11th in 300 at counties
—PR’d with 13th in 300 at regionals
CHETT BRUNNER
Century senior field
—AOY broke 12-year-old county record
—PR’d with 53-9.75 throw to win counties
—Won 2A West title with 50-3.75 throw
—Threw 53-6.5 to win 2A state title
BRENDAN CAVE
South Carroll senior distance
—PR’d with 3rd in 800 at counties in 2:06.12
—Finished 3rd in 1,600 at counties
—Qualified for states in 1,600
—Helped Cavs take 2nd at counties
TYLER DREGELY
Century senior mid-distance
—Won 800, 1,600 county titles
—PR’d in 800 (2nd) at 2A West meet
—Helped 4x800 relay take 2nd at regionals
—Helped Knights win 10th straight county title
KEVIN HACKETT
Century senior sprints
—Won 300 county title with PR (37.06)
—Took 2nd in 55 dash at counties with PR (6.84)
—Finished 3rd, 6th in 300 at regionals, states
—Helped Knights win 10th straight county title
HAYDEN HEBERT
Century junior distance
—Won 3,200 county title in 10:13.83
—Finished 2nd in 1,600 at counties
—Placed 3rd, 2nd in 3,200 at region, states
—Took 3rd in 1,600 at region, states
DEVIN HURST
Francis Scott Key senior hurdles
—Won 55 hurdles county title in 8.49
—PR’d with 4th in 55 dash at counties
—Finished 4th at 2A West meet
—PR’d with 11th place at states
STEPHEN HURST
Century senior sprints
—Won 500 at counties in 1:09.43
—Took 5th, 8th in 500 at region, states
—Finished 7th in 800 at counties, 10th at regionals
—Helped Knights win 10th straight county title
DAVINDRA LEWIS
Westminster junior field
—Cleared 5-8 for high jump county title
—Placed 9th at 3A West meet
—Finished 5th in 55 dash at counties
—PR’d with 9th in 55 dash at regionals
AIDEN NEAL
Manchester Valley sophomore distance
—PR’d with 2nd in 3,200 at counties
—Finished 4th in 3,200 at 3A West meet
—Placed 14th in 3,200 at states
—Helped 4x800 relay win regional title
SAM ROBINSON
South Carroll junior sprints
—Finished 2nd in 300 at counties
—Placed 4th in 300 at 2A West meet
—PR’d with 5th in 300 at states
—Also ran on relays for Cavaliers
PEYTON THOMAS
South Carroll sophomore field
—Won 2A West pole vault title with PR (14-1)
—Cleared 13-6 to take 2nd at counties
—Cleared 13-9 for 3rd at states
—Contributed on relays for Cavaliers
PATRICK TUNKEL
South Carroll senior field
—Cleared 14-6 for pole vault county title
—Placed 7th at 2A West meet
—Cleared 14-3 to take 2nd at states
—PR’d in 55 hurdles at regionals (8.58)
Second Team
Century: Aiden Michael, Jonah Zabik. Francis Scott Key: Hayden Ritz. Liberty: Mason Breeze, Ahmann Cabaniss, Gavin Edson, Seth Lassiter, Shawn Putnam. Manchester Valley: Nick Jones. South Carroll: Conor Finch, Nicholas Trey. Westminster: Ian Mullen.