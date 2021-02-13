South Carroll boys basketball rallies on the road to top Manchester Valley

Aidan Greaney might be better known for his all-county baseball talent, but the South Carroll senior knows his way around the basketball court too.
The Cavaliers guard is one of his team’s go-to players on offense, and Greaney also flashed some defense in key moments during Friday’s game against Manchester Valley. South Carroll faced the Mavericks for a third time this winter, and Greaney led way in a 56-50, come-from-behind victory.
The Cavs (8-5) were coming off a 29-point loss Wednesday against Carroll County Athletic League champion Century, and found themselves down by double-digits against a surging Mavericks squad. With this winter sports season coming to a close, Greaney said he and his teammates decided it was time for a change.
“After getting blown out like that, we can’t really play much worse,” said Greaney, who finished with a game-high 20 points Friday. “We just had nothing to lose.”
Man Valley led 29-17 with less than 3 minutes remaining in the second quarter when South Carroll turned it around and closed the first half on a 14-4 run.
“That kind of set the tone,” Greaney said, “and we just kept playing like that for the rest of the game.”
The Mavericks (2-10) regrouped, behind guards Ja’Quan Dukes and Zach Bowen, and built a five-point lead in the third quarter. A long 3-pointer at the buzzer from SC’s Chase Fowble trimmed the lead to 40-39, and the Cavaliers need half of the fourth quarter to grab their first lead since the first few minutes of the game.
Greaney sank four free throws over the final 90 seconds, and Fowble converted two of his own to keep Man Valley at bay. Greaney came up with a steal that led to his first two free throws with 1:30 to play and South Carroll leading by four.
The home team, meanwhile, connected on just one field goal over the final 6 minutes.
Dukes had a team-high 18 points and Bowen (two 3-pointers) added 16, the lone Mavericks to reach double figures. MV coach Chris Wunder said he saw improvement in his team over the final few weeks given that it started the season 0-8.
Caleb Eddins scored 13 for South Carroll — he had nine points during that 14-4 run — while Greaney and Karson Pavlik each knocked down a pair of 3-pointers. The Cavaliers finished 10-for-14 from the free-throw line.
SC coach Jim Carnes said his players’ heads were down for most of the game against Century, and he tried to tell the Cavaliers to relax in this one. Now, they get one more chance with a rescheduled game Saturday afternoon at Liberty (9-2).
“We’ll be there,” Carnes said. “We’ll see how we react, I don’t know.”
South Carroll (56): Owen Scott 2, Chase Fowble 7, Caleb Eddins 13, Colin Maynard 3, Karson Pavlik 9, Aidan Greaney 20, Nate Boorer 2.
Man Valley (50): Ja’Quan Dukes 18, Zach Bowen 16, Jackson Klingenberg 8, Marcel Montgomery 4, Xavier Gregg 3, Will Sinnott 1.
Halftime: MV, 31-29.
JV result: MV, 47-44 (Harrison Fritz hit the game-winning 3-pointer).