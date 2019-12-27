Turnover troubles proved costly for South Carroll in its Liberty Holiday Basketball Tournament contest Thursday against Seneca Valley.
The Cavaliers had problems executing against Seneca Valley’s press defense and couldn’t overcome an early deficit, falling 81-52 in their Liberty Division semifinal. South Carroll, still in search of its first win of the season, moves into the consolation final Friday to take on Liberty at 2:30.
The Cavs jumped out fast to a five-point lead in the first two minutes. However, once Seneca Valley was able to initiate its backcourt press off a made field, the mistakes mounted for the Cavaliers.
South Carroll (0-5) was called for traveling twice and threw the ball out of bounds twice during an 18-9 run by the Screaming Eagles that turned SC’s 8-3 lead into a 21-12 deficit.
“We struggled with their pressure defense,” said South Carroll coach Jim Carnes. “We struggled with a lot. Struggled shooting the ball. They killed us on the boards.”
The Cavaliers are averaging 45.2 points per game on offense despite posting a season high in Thursday’s loss.
Seneca Valley continued the onslaught in the second quarter, rolling to a 50-24 halftime lead. Forward Devon Clyburn led the way on the offensive end with 28 points for the Eagles.
Among Clyburn’s highlights was a third quarter fastbreak dunk that brought the Eagles’ faithful to their feet. Junior guard Jason Malry picked off an errant pass by the Cavs and took advantage of a 3-on-2 break, feeding Clyburn for a dunk along the baseline.
“We started slow,” Seneca Valley coach Bolikoko Kabwasa said following the game. “Once we got into our offensive flow, we were good. We shot 12 of 15 from the field in the second quarter, that’s really good. We got a lot going in transition.”
After Seneca Valley pushed to a 61-33 lead early in the third quarter, the Cavs showed some resilience in rallying to close the deficit to 65-43 in the fourth quarter. South Carroll was led in scoring by sophomore guard Karson Pavlik with 12 points. Senior forward Luke Anderson chipped in 10, while fellow senior Carter Chesney has 5 points and a pair of assists in a losing effort.
Seneca Valley took advantage of a size differential with four players listed at 6-foot-4 or taller. The Screaming Eagles dominated the boards all game long, limiting the Cavs to one shot on offense and making it difficult to get clean looks. Clyburn had two blocks and six rebounds, including several putbacks following misses.
Malry led all rebounders with eight, while teammate Jordan McCaine pitched in five.
South Carroll (52): Karson Pavlik 12, Luke Anderson 10, Carter Chesney 5, Dylan O’Neill 4, Alex Warehime 4, Scott Stohlman 4, Matthew McNally 4, Tucker Eckert 3, Caleb Eddins 2, Luc Borghans 2, Aldan Greaney 2.
Seneca Valley (82): Devon Clyburn 28, Jason Malry 18, Joshua Lea-Hall 12, Philip Moise Jr. 10, Theman Frazier 7, Jordan McCaine 4, Andrew Ali 3
Halftime: SV, 50-24.