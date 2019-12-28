“We’ve struggled a little bit with our identity this year and we’re just finding new pieces and what’s working right now,” Tombs said. “Just getting the win is a good thing — mentally — for the kids. They played well, and we still go through some spurts where we lose focus a little bit but again, we’re eight games into the season so we’re still a little bit behind the 8-ball because we just haven’t had everybody for most of the year.