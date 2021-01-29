Francis Scott Key boys basketball rides fourth-quarter surge to clip Winters Mill

Free throws and outside shots weren’t falling for Francis Scott Key’s boys basketball team in its game Thursday night against Winters Mill, until they were.
The reversal took place in the fourth quarter, with the Eagles trying to erase a double-digit deficit and their top player being hounded by a pesky Falcons defense.
Junior guard Jaeden Heiser sparked FSK’s late push, and fellow junior Elijah Harris came through down the stretch when the Eagles needed it the most. A pair of Heiser 3-pointers, backed by steady-free throw shooting from Harris and junior Liam McGrath lifted Key past Winters Mill 47-45.
Francis Scott Key (3-3) missed five of nine free throws through the first three quarters, but Harris and McGrath combined to go 9-for-11 in the final frame. Winters Mill (1-3) led by as many as 11 points late in the third before going cold from the field and not converting a field goal until 90 seconds remained.
That gave the Eagles a chance to get back into it, and Heiser’s 3 from the left wing 10 seconds in the fourth seemed to establish his team’s offensive rhythm.
Heiser said seeing the Falcons focus on teammate Ryan Rill, who came into the game averaging 21.6 points, gave the rest of the squad chances to score. Harris had six points in the fourth, Heiser scored six on a pair of treys, and McGrath netted seven of his 11 in the final eight minutes.
“They were all going after Ryan and they were leaving a lot of shooters open, so I’ll take the shot when I can,” said Heiser, whose second 3-pointer went down from the same spot and gave FSK a 44-41 lead with 1:45 to go. Winters Mill answered with a layup from Nate Gelsinger at the other end, and one possession later Tyler Sabad’s drive down the lane tied the game at 45-45.
The Eagles got two close-range looks at the other end and kept the ball before Harris drew contact with 17.6 seconds to play. He sank both free throws — line drives that didn’t carry much loft — and Key had the lead.
Harris’ form might not be textbook, but he said it gets the job done.
“My friends call my Larry because my jump shots are so ugly,” said Harris, referring to NBA great Larry Bird. “I mean, it works.”
Winters Mill had one final chance, and Gelsinger found some space to get to the hoop. His shot didn’t fall, and Harris snagged the rebound to seal the win. Heiser finished with five assists and three steals for FSK, and Rill grabbed eight rebounds. Harris has six boards and Logan Milstreed pulled down five.
Sabad led Winters Mill with a game-high 13 points and Jacob Hinkhaus added nine.
“I love the way our guys work,” said Falcons coach David Wynne, whose team defeated South Carroll on Wednesday for its first win. “They come to practice, they want to get there early. They want to get extra shots up. ... They’re all very coachable, they’re all great kids. And that’s all you can ask for.”
Francis Scott Key coach Ryan Kimble praised Wynne and Winters Mill’s defense for clamping down on Rill, who had eight of his team-high 12 points in the first quarter. But the Eagles outscored the home team 19-9 in the fourth quarter en route to victory, and get the Falcons again in their gym on Friday night.
“We’ve got to swing and move the ball, and we’ve got to be a little bit better, but it all starts on the defensive end,” Kimble said. “I mean, COVID just changes the way we all are doing stuff. And I think just offensively a lot of teams are not looking as smooth as they normally would.”
Francis Scott Key (47): Logan Milstreed 5, Travis Williams 2, Jaeden Heiser 6, Jackson Sutkaytis 3, A.J. Williams 2, Ryan Rill 12, Elijah Harris 6, Liam McGrath 11.
Winters Mill (45): Tyler Sabad 13, Jacob Hinkhaus 9, Kunal Shah 2, Cam Vogel 2, Ben Weller 7, Nate Gelsinger 8, Kandi Mkpasi 4.
Halftime: WM, 23-17.
JV result: WM, 47-37.