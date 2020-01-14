Jakob Hull had 17 points for Clear Spring (2-9), and Weaver added 16. The Blazers trailed by eight points late in the second quarter, and were behind 41-34 midway through the third before closing that frame on an 11-2 run. Hull’s 3-pointer from the right wing with 33 seconds to go put his team ahead 45-42, but McGrath answered on the other end with a basket of his own.