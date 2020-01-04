Century didn’t waste any time in showing off its shooting accuracy against Manchester Valley.
The Knights, led by junior guard Noah Riley, took a commanding 24-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back as they defeated the Mavericks 71-54 on Friday.
Riley scored 22 points for the Knights — 16 in the first quarter — to help the Knights build their lead. Senior guard Justin Wunder had 16 points and junior guard Colby Owings contributed 14 again the Mavericks.
John Pavlick led with seven rebounds and Spencer Copley had six for the Knights (7-1, 3-0 in the Carroll County Athletic League), who won their sixth game in a row.
“It was a tough win and they’re a good team,” Wunder said. “We had to really work ahead of time to prepare for them, but our main thing is team basketball. Play together and it gets us wins when we play well together.”
Century’s shooters combined for 12 3-pointers against the Mavericks, and five came from Riley.
“We obviously like to shoot the ball and we’re a great shooting team,” Riley said. “When teams start to key in on that, we’re also able to get in the paint and kick it or dump it off to the block so we’re not also relying on the 3-point shot as well.”
The teams traded points back and forth in the second quarter. Wunder hit a 3 early on to make it 32-13, but Man Valley senior guard Dahon Saunders responded with a layup to trim the deficit. Century senior guard Matt Daniel sank a 3 that gave the Knights a 40-21 lead with less than five minutes to go.
The Knights outscored the Mavs 8-4 in the remainder of the quarter to take a 48-25 lead into the break.
Man Valley outscored the Knights in the second half, but the Mavericks couldn’t catch up. Junior guard Zach Brown sparked an 8-0 run with a layup to make it 48-31 in favor of Century. Riley hit two 3s in the frame to get things going for the Knights as they built a 54-33 lead over the Mavs.
Saunders led the Mavericks with six points in the third quarter, and finished with scored 11.
Owings sank a 3 and a pair of free throws to start the fourth quarter and the Knights led 63-39. Senior guard Brett DeWees drained a 3-pointer of his own midway through the fourth quarter on his way to scoring a team-high 14 for the Mavericks (3-4, 1-2).
Man Valley senior guard Zach Bowen notched a steal and a layup, followed shortly by another basket, thanks to an assist from senior guard Nathaniel Costley. Century junior guard Austin Diehl came off the bench in the final minute and hit a 3 to close out the game.
The contest also pitted siblings against each other in the form of each team’s coach, Century’s George Wunder and Manchester Valley’s Chris Wunder.
“I was really pleased with our first half,” George Wunder said. “I thought our energy was good and I thought we moved the basketball well offensively and I thought we were solid defensively the entire first half — I was really pleased with their effort.
“The second half I feel like we got a bit laxed and we just have to be better on both ends of the floor in the second half.”
Century (71): Noah Riley 22, Matt Daniel 5, Colby Owings 17, Austin Diehl 3, Spencer Copley 4, Justin Wunder 16, John Pavlick 4.
Man Valley (54): JaQuan Dukes 10, Zach Bowen 13, Brett DeWees 14, Jackson Klingenberg 4, Connor Rugguri 2, Dahon Saunders 11.
Halftime: Century, 48-25.
JV result: MV, 34-14 (Taylor Leaman 16 points).