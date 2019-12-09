Outlook: FSK is young, but has three sophomores that started last season. Ryan Rill led the way with 7.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, and Kimble might lean on him to fill the void left by Vipond (last year’s leading scorer and rebounder). “If the players share the ball well and become connected on defense, this is a team that could become good during the course of the season,” Kimble said via email.