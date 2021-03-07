xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
2021 Carroll County Times Boys Basketball All-County Team | PHOTOS

Mar 07, 2021 10:18 AM

FIRST TEAM

Colby Owings

Century senior guard

―Fourth in county in scoring at 14.8 ppg

―Led Carroll in free-throw shooting at 76.3%

―Helped Knights win county championship

―A repeat all-county first-team selection

Karson Pavlik

South Carroll junior forward

―Led Cavaliers in scoring at 11.5 ppg

―Added 5.4 rebounds per game

―Scored 22 in victory over Westminster

―Netted 31 points in win over F.S. Key

Noah Riley

Century senior guard

―Second in county in scoring at 15.3 ppg

―Added 2.7 assists per game for county champs

―Helped Knights go 11-1 in shortened season

―A repeat all-county first-team selection

Ryan Rill

Francis Scott Key junior forward

―Led Carroll in scoring at 15.6 points per game

―Averaged 7 rebounds, 2 steals per game

―Scored 30 points in game vs. Century

―A repeat all-county first-team selection

Justin Sheetz

Liberty senior guard

―Third in county in scoring at 14.8 ppg

―Added 2.3 steals per game, 75% FT shooting

―Layup at buzzer lifted Lions over Century

―Scored 27 in overtime win over FSK

Shane Stewart

Liberty junior guard

―Second on Lions in scoring at 12.4 ppg

―Added 2.8 assists per game

―Netted 13 points in victory vs. Century

―A repeat all-county first-team selection

Erick Stranko

Westminster senior guard

―Led Owls in scoring at 8.7 points per game

―Added 2.3 steals per game

―Tallied 23 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds vs. WM

―First-team all-county football nod in 2020

Coach of the Year

George Wunder, Century

―Led Knights to 11-1 record

―Won Carroll County Athletic League crown

―Featured 2 of county’s top 4 scorers

―Has 290-150 career record

SECOND TEAM

Century: John Pavlick. Francis Scott Key: Jaeden Heiser. Liberty: Jayden Adams. Man Valley: Zach Bowen, Ja’Quan Dukes. South Carroll: Aiden Greaney. Westminster: Alan Jean Joseph. Winters Mill: Tyler Sabad.

