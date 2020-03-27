xml:space="preserve">
2019-20 Times All-County Boys Basketball Team

By
Carroll County Times
Mar 27, 2020 11:42 AM

FIRST TEAM

DENIO BLANEY

Westminster senior guard

—Second on Owls with 11.2 points per game

—Added 2.7 assists, 2.2 steals per game

—Second in CCAL in FT% at 81.3

—First-team all-CCAL pick

BRETT DeWEES

Manchester Valley senior guard

—POY led Carroll in scoring at 17.9 ppg

—Also averaged 8.8 rebounds, tops in CCAL

—Posted 10 double-doubles for Mavs

—First team all-CCAL pick

Carroll County Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Getting bigger, stronger lifted Man Valley’s Brett DeWees to new heights »

NOAH RILEY

Century junior guard

—Led CCAL champ Knights with 17 ppg

—Team record 74 made 3-pointers

—Led CCAL in 3-point % at 44.3

—First-team all-CCAL pick

RYAN RILL

Francis Scott Key sophomore guard

—Eagles’ leading scorer at 14.2 ppg

—Also averaged 7.6 rebounds, second in CCAL

—2nd in county in FG% at 50.7

—First-team all-CCAL pick

Manchester Valley senior Brett DeWees is the 2020 Carroll County Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Manchester Valley senior Brett DeWees is the 2020 Carroll County Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year.(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

PEYTON SCHEUFELE

Liberty senior forward

—Powered Lions to first regional title

—Averaged 13.5 points, 6.9 rebounds per game

—Scored 14 in playoff win vs. Century

—First-team all-CCAL pick

SHANE STEWART

Liberty sophomore guard

—Averaged 8.8 ppg for region champs

—Shot 47.6% from the floor

—Scored 11 in playoff win vs. Century

—First-team all-CCAL pick

COLBY OWINGS

Century junior guard

—Scored 10.8 ppg for county champs

—Averaged 2.5 assists per game

—Shot 78.9% from FT line

—First-team all-CCAL pick

JUSTIN WUNDER

Century senior guard

—Averaged 14.3 ppg for county champs

—Netted 70 3-pointers, shot 41.7%

—Led Carroll in FT% at 85.2

—First-team all-CCAL pick

SECOND TEAM

Carroll Christian: Josiah Albaugh, Sean Goldsmith. Century: Matt Daniel. Francis Scott Key: Liam McGrath. Gerstell: Dayyan Noble. Liberty: Connor Stewart. Manchester Valley: Zach Bowen. South Carroll: Luke Anderson, Karson Pavlik. Westminster: Chandler Gentzel, Nico Graham.

