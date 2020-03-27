2019-20 Times All-County Boys Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM
DENIO BLANEY
Westminster senior guard
—Second on Owls with 11.2 points per game
—Added 2.7 assists, 2.2 steals per game
—Second in CCAL in FT% at 81.3
—First-team all-CCAL pick
BRETT DeWEES
Manchester Valley senior guard
—POY led Carroll in scoring at 17.9 ppg
—Also averaged 8.8 rebounds, tops in CCAL
—Posted 10 double-doubles for Mavs
—First team all-CCAL pick
NOAH RILEY
Century junior guard
—Led CCAL champ Knights with 17 ppg
—Team record 74 made 3-pointers
—Led CCAL in 3-point % at 44.3
—First-team all-CCAL pick
RYAN RILL
Francis Scott Key sophomore guard
—Eagles’ leading scorer at 14.2 ppg
—Also averaged 7.6 rebounds, second in CCAL
—2nd in county in FG% at 50.7
—First-team all-CCAL pick
PEYTON SCHEUFELE
Liberty senior forward
—Powered Lions to first regional title
—Averaged 13.5 points, 6.9 rebounds per game
—Scored 14 in playoff win vs. Century
—First-team all-CCAL pick
SHANE STEWART
Liberty sophomore guard
—Averaged 8.8 ppg for region champs
—Shot 47.6% from the floor
—Scored 11 in playoff win vs. Century
—First-team all-CCAL pick
COLBY OWINGS
Century junior guard
—Scored 10.8 ppg for county champs
—Averaged 2.5 assists per game
—Shot 78.9% from FT line
—First-team all-CCAL pick
JUSTIN WUNDER
Century senior guard
—Averaged 14.3 ppg for county champs
—Netted 70 3-pointers, shot 41.7%
—Led Carroll in FT% at 85.2
—First-team all-CCAL pick
SECOND TEAM
Carroll Christian: Josiah Albaugh, Sean Goldsmith. Century: Matt Daniel. Francis Scott Key: Liam McGrath. Gerstell: Dayyan Noble. Liberty: Connor Stewart. Manchester Valley: Zach Bowen. South Carroll: Luke Anderson, Karson Pavlik. Westminster: Chandler Gentzel, Nico Graham.