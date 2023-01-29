Century’s Peyton Dill named 2022 Carroll County Times boys cross country Runner of the Year

After winning three regular-season invitationals and the Carroll County championship and finishing as the Class 2A state runner-up, Century's Peyton Dill has been named the 2022 Carroll County Times boys cross country Runner of the Year. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

When Manchester Valley’s two-time county champion Aiden Neal graduated in the spring on his way to the University of North Carolina, it left a void at the top.

Century’s Peyton Dill didn’t know if he’d be the one to rise up, but at the end of the fall there was no doubt: Dill was at the top of the hill.

“Someone was going step up, and going into the season I didn’t know if it would be me or not,” Dill said, “but the season played itself out and I’m happy with how it turned out.”

Dill won three regular-season invitationals, captured the Carroll County championship in 16 minutes, 33.4 seconds and was the Class 2A state runner-up (16:47.3). Along the way, he led the Knights to the county team championship. For his efforts, Dill is the 2022 Carroll County Times boys cross country Runner of the Year.

“Going into the season, I had big expectations but I wasn’t expecting all of this,” Dill said. “More for the I think us as a team really stepped it up this year. A lot of the underclassmen really stepped up and filled the shoes of some guys that graduated. I think overall it’s way more of a success than I thought it was going to be going in.”

After high school, Century's Peyton Dill plans on running at Division III Salisbury University and studying computer science.

Like most runners, Dill said he’s at his best when he’s being pushed. That’s not just limited to competition from opponents, but teammates as well.

“I think running alone is hard,” he said. “At practice, a lot of underclassmen stepped up, so going into practice every day, having people to push you through practice, not having to go through everything alone, mentally it helps so much more than people would think. Being able to have people there, by your side, pushing you, it’s incredible, it makes all the difference in the world.”

Dill is looking continue his successful senior year in both the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons. He knows what it takes to become a champion, so why mess with success?

“I’ve just tried to not change anything,” he said. “Clearly something was working in cross country. I’m just trying to keep the same output, the same work ethic, same mindset. Everything from cross country I’m trying to transfer over to indoor track. ... Don’t change something if it’s not broken.”

Dill started running at the urging of his mother. Sometimes moms know best.

“I did youth track, I started in seventh grade. Back then I was just going because Mom told me to,” Dill said. “I did sprints, just figuring out what was fun. Freshman year, Mom put me in cross country, and I met all the guys there, found a community and it took off.

“Seventh and eighth grade, it was kind of there, but once cross country started freshman year, I don’t know what clicked, but it was so much fun. ... I never thought I’d actually like running, but I don’t know what happened, but it took off and I loved it right off the first practice.”

After high school, Dill plans on running at Division III Salisbury University and studying computer science. He wants those coming up through the Century program after him to keep the team spirit alive.

“Junior year I tried to do everything on my own, it was like, ‘How good could I do?’” he said. “That doesn’t work. It’s not as fun and you don’t do as good. If you’re going to go out and do something, not just running, but do it for the person on your left and the person on your right. Doing stuff with a team is so much better and so much more fun. And when you enjoy something you’ll get it done.”

Liberty's Tyler Edson approaches the finish line during the Class 2A cross country state championships at Hereford on Nov. 12.

All-County first team

Logan Cyford, Liberty, senior

Cyford finished seventh at the county championships (18:06.3) and 20th at the Class 2A state championships (18:07.5). His best run was at the Frank Keyser Invite, where he finished 10th in 16:55.7.

Tyler Edson, Liberty, senior

Edson was fourth at the county championships (17:43.8). He finished no lower than 12th at any race during the season and was seventh at the Class 2A state championships (17:26.1).

Noah Fisher, Francis Scott Key, senior

Fisher’s best races came at the biggest events. He set a personal record of 17:58.6 to win the Class 1A South Region title and followed it up with an eighth-place finish at the 1A state championships (18:24.2).

Ryan Hartranft, Century, sophomore

Hartranft finished in the top 10 at four invitationals and was eighth at the county championships (18:08.5). He finished 10th at the Class 2A state championship meet (17:30.4).

Carter Knox, Manchester Valley, senior

Knox was third at the county championships (17:37.8). He placed ninth in the medium school division at the Bull Run Invitational (17:47.9) and eighth at the Class 3A East Region championships in a personal-record 17:01.6.

Noah Petroski, Liberty, junior

Petroski finished fifth at the county championship (17:51.8), one of six top-10 finishes that also included ninth place at the Class 2A state championships (17:28.7).

Thomas Sewell, Century, freshman

Sewell had a breakthrough race at his first county championship meet, finishing sixth (17:59.5) as a key part of the Knights’ championship team.

Jackson Steinbrenner, Winters Mill, junior

Steinbrenner finished as county runner-up (17:31.2) after battling injuries and illness over the course of the season. He was 14th at the Class 2A state championships (17:40.6).