Bird Brown: Sports will benefit from good move by Board of Ed

I remember how much it meant to me when I earned the right to join the club and to wear my VLC jacket everywhere. It not only had a certain status on the school’s campus, but I loved wearing it in public where I could proudly boast I was an athlete at Westminster High School. There were only four high schools back then, but if we were at a party or hanging out at Frisco Pub, you would see the same from athletes at North Carroll, South Carroll, and Francis Scott Key, each proudly wearing our school’s colors.