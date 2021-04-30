Cam Wooden takes wind out of equation by blowing away batters in Carroll Christian’s 10-0 baseball triumph

With swirling winds all game, fly balls were an adventure. Carroll Christian pitcher Cam Wooden took it upon himself to make sure the wind wasn’t an issue for his team against Harford Christian.
The junior starting pitcher struck out 12 Eagles, picked off a runner of first and had two putouts in a 10-0 victory for the Patriots on Friday.
“I was ready to go today,” Wooden said. “It was kind of windy, so the weather conditions weren’t [ideal]. Fastball wasn’t working for me, I had to work with the slider today. Slider worked very well for me today. I just got it done today.”
Wooden struggled with command in the first inning, falling behind and allowing a single to the first batter he faced. He settled down, inducing a pair ground balls back to the mound before striking out the final batter of the inning.
He was again on the ropes in the second after a walk and an error put two runners on with one away. Wooden again rallied, striking out the next two hitters to keep Harford off the board.
“He did throw well,” Patriots coach Chris Wooden said. “His fastball wasn’t on today, so we had to rely on his third pitch. He changed speeds well, pitched inside and out. He pitched really well.”
After a slow start offensively, the Patriots (6-1) poured it on in the middle innings with three runs in the fourth and five in the fifth inning to close out the game.
In the fourth inning, senior catcher Shane Boylan led off the inning with a single and scored when senior center fielder Noah Williams drew a two-out walk with the bases loaded. Junior shortstop Matt Reynolds followed with a clutch single, driving home two and extending the Patriots’ lead to 5-0.
“It felt great [to get those hits]. It was tough with the wind in my eyes,” Reynolds said. “I had to rely on instinct a little bit. You’re freezing up there and you could use that as an excuse but you just got to get up there and revert to instinct and say ‘I’m going to see it, hit it and get these in no matter what.’ That was my approach.”
Freshman third baseman John Green started the fifth with a single and advanced to second when junior Caleb Muller reached on an error. Senior catcher Shane Boylan followed with a double that scored Green. Senior left fielder Joe Parekh then laced a single up the middle to score Boylan and Muller.
Wooden followed with his third hit of the game, scoring Parekh from second. Wooden also led off the game with a double and scored the game’s first run. After a passed ball put Wooden in scoring position, Reynolds finished off the game with a clean single for his third run batted in.
“Everyone gets along really well,” Reynolds said of his team’s early season success. “We are just having fun and playing our best game.”
It was a big early season conference win for Carroll Christian as they improved to 2-0 in the MACSAC. Heading into the game, both teams were undefeated in conference play.
“It was a good game,” coach Chris Wooden said. “It was good to get a conference win. They are a good team and it was great to come out here and [have] this performance today.”
HAR 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2
CC 2 0 0 3 5 10 12 0
WP — Cam Wooden. LP — Timmy Williams