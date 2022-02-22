xml:space="preserve">
Liberty girls, Century and FSK boys basketball earn top seeds in Maryland state regional playoffs

By
Carroll County Times
Feb 22, 2022 3:33 PM

Three Carroll County teams were awarded No. 1 seeds when the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association regional tournament brackets were released on Tuesday. Both Century and Francis Scott Key boys and Liberty’s girls were seeded No. 1 in their respective brackets.

Carroll County’s programs are spread out between classes 3A, 2A and 1A.

Manchester Valley and Westminster are competing in Class 3A East Region I. Manchester Valley’s girls (20-2) are No. 2 in the region behind unbeaten Howard and earned a first-round bye. The Mavericks will host a semifinal on March 1 against either No. 3 seed Westminster (12-7) or No. 6 Centennial. The Owls and Eagles play their quarterfinal on Friday.

In the boys’ bracket, No. 4 Westminster (6-12) and No. 5 Manchester Valley (4-17) play each other in a first-round game on Friday. The winner faces No. 1 Marriotts Ridge on Monday.

Century's John Pavlick, left, is guarded by Liberty's Garrett Rodoff during a game on Jan. 18. Pavlick's Knights are the top seed in the Class 2A West Region I.
Century, Liberty, South Carroll and Winters Mill are in the 2A West Region I.

[More Maryland news] Baltimore plans to use $90.4 million, largely from COVID relief funds, for housing programs for homeless

The Century boys (19-3) are the top seed, while Winters Mill (13-9) is seeded third, both receiving first-round byes. Winters Mill is set for a semifinal against No. 2 Southern on Monday, while Century awaits the winner of Friday’s game between No. 4 Liberty (13-9) and No. 5 South Carroll (8-11).

Liberty’s girls (13-7) are the top seed in the 2A West Region I, while Century (13-9) is second, both earning first-round byes. Century faces No. 3 Southern in a semifinal on March 1, while Liberty faces the winner of No. 4 South Carroll (6-17) and No. 5 Winters Mill (1-14), who play Friday.

Francis Scott Key is the lone Carroll County school in Class 1A. The boys team (14-5) is the top seed in the 1A South Region I. They receive a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 4 Western Tech and No. 5 Chesapeake Science Point on Monday.

Francis Scott Key's Austin Schemm goes up for a shot in a game against Liberty on Dec. 20. FSK's boys are the top seed in the Class 1A South Region I.
The Eagles girls (14-8) are the third seed in the 1A South Region I, and face No. 2 Pikesville on March 1 in the semifinals of the four-team region. The opposite semifinal features No. 1 Western Tech against No. 4. Loch Raven.

Regional quarterfinal games begin Friday and Saturday while regional semifinals are set for Monday for boys and next Tuesday for girls. Regional championship games for boys are March 2, while girls play March 3. Those contests will be played at the higher-seeded team’s gym.

[More Maryland news] National Aquarium to completely replace 684 glass window panes on rainforest exhibit

The state tournament quarterfinals are set for March 4 and 5 with the higher seed hosting before state semifinal games March 8 and 9 at neutral locations — Wise, North Point, Paint Branch, Montgomery Blair and Richard Montgomery high schools.

State championship games will be played March 10-12 at Xfinity Center in College Park.

Boys seeds

3A East

Region I — 1. Marriotts Ridge; 2. Centennial; 3. Howard; 4. Westminster; 5. Manchester Valley; 6. Mt. Hebron.

2A West

Region I — 1. Century; 2. Southern; 3. Winters Mill; 4. Liberty; 5. South Carroll.

1A South

Region I — 1. Francis Scott Key; 2. Loch Raven; 3. Western Tech; 4. Pikesville; 5. Chesapeake Science Point.

Girls seeds

3A East

Region I — 1. Howard; 2. Manchester Valley; 3. Westminster; 4. Mt. Hebron; 5. Marriotts Ridge; 6. Centennial.

2A West

Region I — 1. Liberty; 2. Century; 3. Southern; 4. South Carroll; 5. Winters Mill.

1A South

Region I — 1. Western Tech; 2. Pikesville; 3. Francis Scott Key; 4. Loch Raven.

