South Carroll baseball clamps down on Man Valley behind solid pitching, Aidan Greaney’s 3 triples

When South Carroll’s pitchers were in the zone Friday afternoon, they were very effective.
Cavaliers hurlers didn’t allow a hit until the final inning and struck out 12 batters over five innings in a 15-0 victory over Manchester Valley.
Starter Brayden Stutzman battled some control issues throughout his three innings, but when he needed to make a pitch, he relied on his mitt-popping fastball. He worked his way around two walks in the first by striking out the side, finishing each batter with a high fastball. He fanned two in both the second and third innings, while also walking three and hitting a batter.
Despite the command issues, SC coach Brian Zawacki said he liked what he saw from his junior right-hander.
“He was a little anxious today, but he was throwing the ball really hard,” Zawacki said. “With power pitchers, sometimes you do get the extra walks. We are trying to work on eliminating [that], but very happy with [how] he was throwing.”
South Carroll came to life offensively as well after a tough loss to Century in its last contest. The Cavs blasted out 14 hits, including three triples from senior Aidan Greaney.
Greaney plated a run with a triple in the first, then led off the fourth with a triple, and had a bases-clearing triple later in the nine-run inning for SC. The senior admitted to feeling pressure heading into the game, feeling like he was scuffling a little at the dish so far this season.
“It felt good. I haven’t been really hitting the ball very well in the beginning [of the season],” Greaney said. “It picked my confidence up a lot. The team didn’t have a lot of energy against Century. We had good energy here and it showed.”
Ethan Brown also starred for the Cavs, with two hits, two stolen bases, and a couple of runs scored. He was also one of eight SC batters with at least one RBI.
The pitchers took it from there. Junior Braden Green followed Stutzman by working a clean inning and striking out all three batters he faced. Nate Boore finished off the Mavs with a clean inning that included a strikeout.
The Mavs were finally able to scratch out a hit in the final frame with Jared Giffi picking up a two-out single. Man Valley coach Shawn Hampt liked the effort his team showed but knows his team ran into some tough competition on the mound.
“South Carroll threw three really great pitchers,” he said. “We tried to stay patient, that’s what we teach but you have to tip your hat to [them] today. They did a great job. Being a competitor, it’s tough [for our team] to have a deficit like that, however I was proud with how we maintained their class and how they handled themselves with that.”
Man Valley 000 00 – 0 1 1
South Carroll 312 9x – 15 14 0
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
SC-Brayden Stutzman, Braden Green (4), Nate Boore (5) and Nick Malone; MV-Blain College, Matthew Livingston (4) and Hank Brown. 2B: SC-Logan Miller, Ethan Brown. 3B: SC-Aidan Greaney 3.