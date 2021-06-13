Kyle Grimsley’s home run in 14th inning sends Century baseball past Glenelg, 3-2, to capture regional crown

“It’s June 12th, right? I mean, the seniors have graduated. You’re playing on a Saturday. Words can’t describe it, and I wish they were happier words,” said Gladiators coach Steve Tiffany. “You’ve got to tip your hat off to Century. It was one of the crispest high school baseball games. And we were playing with death for the last [few] innings. I give them credit, I thought [Perry and Comer] were studs, and they threw the ball well.”