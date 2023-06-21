Liberty’s Cam Hodges’ powerful senior season earned him 2023 Carroll County baseball Player of the Year honors

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Liberty's Cam Hodges hit .515, with eight home runs and 34 RBIs, helping the Lions to the Carroll County championship and Class 2A semifinals. Hodges is the 2023 Carroll County Times baseball Player of the Year. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

From the first game of the season, Cam Hodges would show up and do something that had people in awe.

The senior would crush a baseball, sending the kids in the crowd on a wild chase after the latest home run ball. Other games, it was his stout defense behind the plate where he kept runners in check, all while managing one of the state’s most dominant pitching staffs.

Behind the plate and in the batter’s box, he shined all year for a Lions squad that finished as county champions, Class 2A West Region I champions and state semifinalist for the second straight season..

For his efforts, Camden Hodges has been named the 2023 Carroll County Times baseball Player of the Year.

“This was obviously one of my biggest goals,” he said. “I talked to [coach] Travis [Inch] about not only coming in and winning a championship for our team and our school, but also trying to do good for myself a little bit.”

Hodges finished the season batting .515, with eight home runs and 34 RBIs. It was often the CCBC Catonsville commit that provided the power for a well-rounded Lions lineup.

“He set the tone for us this year with his bat,” Inch said. “He was absolutely incredible.”

“He’s one of the greatest hitters to come through Liberty High School,” Liberty baseball coach Travis Inch said of Cam Hodges. “But what’s most important is him as a person. He’s one of the greatest people to ever play here. Losing him is like losing a son.” (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Hodges’ top moments included a grand slam in the state quarterfinals against Gwynn Park and a home run against Westminster that fans are still looking for.

“They said that one hit the football field,” he said with a huge smile. “That was pretty exciting.”

Hodges credits a great year to the hours of offseason work, often hitting on a tee after practice and working on his catching mechanics any chance he got. His impressive offensive efforts were matched with a 98.8% fielding percentage.

“It was all about reframing myself,” he said. “Just doing all the little things I can to be my best.”

With the extra work came more confidence for Hodges, who has played for Inch the past three years. That growth was evident both on and off the field, it will surely be missed as the Lions look to life in Class 1A and Hodges looks to life as a Cardinal.

“He’s one of the greatest hitters to come through Liberty High School,” Inch said. “But what’s most important is him as a person. He’s one of the greatest people to ever play here. Losing him is like losing a son.”

Gerstell Academy pitcher Jon Delgado, 2023 Baseball Player of the Year. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Pitcher of the Year

Jon Delgado, Gerstell Academy

Great pitching can take a team far in baseball.

For Gerstell Academy coach Cap Poklemba, he knew whenever he need a strong start against the toughest competition on the schedule, Delgado was the guy he gave the ball to.

“With two seniors, I told him we’re going to be relying on him,” Poklemba said. “He came through for us this year.”

Delgado finished the season 8-1 with a 1.46 ERA, leading the Falcons as they advanced to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference finals.

“I really owe everything to my teammates,” he said. “It’s been an honor to take the field with them and have them behind me.”

One of two seniors on the Falcons, Delgado took a different approach to start the season. The Stevenson University commit became more vocal on the field and with his teammates. With a talented Gerstell defense behind him when he stepped on the mound, everyone’s confidence was sky-high as they knew Delgado could take them far.

“We were coming off a pretty rough year,” he said. “I just wanted to make things competitive and enjoyable for everyone.”

The most enjoyable times of the year for Falcons’ fans were often during Delgado starts. After striking out 10 in a win against Mount Carmel, the Falcons then went on to win 18 straight conference games with Delgado leading the charge on the mound.

Despite having complete confidence in the defense behind him, the senior often took matters into his own hands. With a multitude of pitches — each its own unique weapon he uses to keep hitters off balance — he racked up the strikeouts, finishing the season striking out over 35% of the batters he faced this season.

“I just mixed up a lot of pitches, I never wanted them to know what I was throwing next,” he said. “I’m just out there having fun.”

Poklemba lauds his ace’s “bulldog mentality” noting that the biggest thing Delgado brought to the table on the season was a relentless spirit that spread to the entire roster.

“John did an unbelievable job this year of staying within himself, not getting too high, not getting too low,” Poklmeba said. “He trusted himself and as a result, we trusted each other.”

Co-Coaches of the Year

Travis Inch, Liberty; Cap Poklemba, Gerstell Academy

Inch and Poklemba share this year’s award after seasons were for both programs, dominance was on display early and often.

Inch led a Lions team that ran through Carroll County en route to an 18-5 record and trip to the 2A state semifinals. Equally as impressive as his shoe collection — and the ability to mix and match those shoes with the program’s baby blue uniforms, was Inch’s coaching style.

The former Millersville University pitcher/infielder created a culture at Liberty that promotes team first, “small ball” where players are expected to come in and perfect the often forgotten skills such as bunting and base running to sacrifice and win games.

“It was an element of baseball that a lot of the younger guys had to learn again,” Inch said. “Everyone knows how technical I am as a coach, but with the older guys buying in and setting the tone, we were able to have a lot of success this year that I’m proud of.”

Equally loved by his players, staff and fans, Gerstell Academy’s “Cap” Poklemba led the Falcons to a 19-3 record and appearance in the MIAA B conference finals in 2023.

Working hard to revive a program gutted during the pandemic, Poklemba led what some consider to be the greatest team in school history as the energy around the program shifted with stronger, more battle-tested and confident players, all developed by Poklemba and his staff throughout the program’s rough patch.

“At the beginning of the year, we said our one goal is to play for each other, play together and play for each other and whatever happens happens,” he said. “We were able to do some amazing things this year that we can take into next year.”

Liberty pitcher Jack Davidson delivers to a South Carroll batter during a game on April 5. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

All-County first team

Jack Davidson, Liberty, senior, pitcher

Embracing his role as the ace of the county and regional champions, Davidson finished 5-1 on the year with a 2.03 ERA and 35 strikeouts.

Dominic DiBlasi, Liberty, senior, pitcher

Diblasi earns his second straight first team selection after batting .411 with 11 doubles and 23 RBIs. On the mound, Diblasi went 4-0 with a 2.40 ERA.

Liberty's Dominic DiBlasi excelled at the plate and on the mound this year for the county champion Lions. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Rocco Dietz, Liberty, junior, pitcher

Dietz went 5-0 on the mound for the Lions with a 1.36 ERA and 36 strikeouts.

Clayton Dorsey, Westminster, junior, shortstop

Dorsey batted .379 on the season with 22 hits. Once on the bases he was dangerous, stealing 14 bases.

Peyton Gooding, Westminster, senior, pitcher

Gooding went 4-1 this season for the Owls with an ERA of 1.28. He also recorded a save on the season.

South Carroll's Drake Hebron smiles during a game against Manchester Valley. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Drake Hebron, South Carroll, senior, outfield

Hebron batted .369 for the Cavaliers on the season, highlighted by a walk-off base hit against Pikesville. The senior also stole 14 bases and touted a 94.9% fielding percentage.

Blake Kessler, Century, senior, second baseman

Kessler batted .409 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs, also scoring 27 runs.

Gavin Larson, Gerstell, sophomore, pitcher/infield

Larson batted .455 for the Falcons at the plate. On the mound, Larson was unbeaten at 5-0.

Manchester Valley's Gene Magin hit .359 this season. (Terrance Williams/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Gene Magin, Manchester Valley, junior, pitcher/infield

Magin batted .359 for the Mavericks this season. Also went 4-1 on the mound with a 2.18 ERA.

Ryan Morrison, Gerstell, junior, pitcher

Morrison was 3-0 on the mound for the Falcons with an ERA of 1.21. He also recorded two saves this season.

Travis Smith, Gerstell, junior, shortstop

Smith earns his second straight first team selection after batting .368 with four home runs, 26 RBIs and a 93.1% fielding percentage.

Chase Speiden, Century, sophomore, outfield

Speiden was a force in the Knights’ lineup, batting .392 on the season with seven home runs and 23 RBIs.

Colin Perrier, Century, senior, first baseman

Perrier was a tough out in the middle of the Knights’ lineup batting .368.

Ryan Von Stein, Century, senior, pitcher

The McDaniel College commit won six games on the mound for the Knights, posting a 1.94 ERA and striking out 74 batters.

All-County second team

Jack Bruffey, Gerstell, sophomore

Jeremy Fratalli, Liberty, senior

Derek Goff, Liberty, senior

Kevin Hyde, Liberty, senior

Aiden LeFaivre, Francis Scott Key, sophomore

Hayden Rathmann, South Carroll, junior

Owen Roach, Century, senior

Angel Stewart, Manchester Valley, senior