Carroll County 2023 baseball preview: Teams looking to improve as pitching, defense emerge as keys to success

The keyword for this years Carroll County baseball teams is clear: improvement.

Every team is heading into this season expecting players from last year to return bigger, faster and mentally tougher as they head into what should be an action-packed season.

Liberty comes in as the hunted instead of the hunters this season after winning county and regional titles and advancing to the Class 2A state semifinals. Century isn’t too far behind as they look to avenge last year’s loss to the Lions in the regional final.

Fans shouldn’t count out regional semifinalist Francis Scott Key as coach Justin Keith brings back an impressive duo looking to improve on last season’s record.

With Manchester Valley and Westminster both returning a myriad of starters from last year, the two are definitely on coaches’ radars heading into 2023.

No pitching staff in the county enters the year with more experience than the group at Gerstell Academy, where coach Cap Poklemba will look to ride his staff to a strong showing in the MIAA “B” conference.

Here’s a look at a team-by-team preview as the season gets underway. (Editors note: Not all teams responded to requests for information):

Century

Coach: Chris Poe

Last season: 15-5, regional finalist

Top returning players: Seniors Owen Roach, Colin Perrier and Ryan Von Stein

Newcomers to watch: Junior Dominic Crisp

Coaches outlook: “We will look to play hard and be competitive in every game while relying on pitching and defense. We have a good group of senior leaders who will look to get some timely hits when needed.”

Francis Scott Key

Coach: Justin Keith

Last season: 4-13, regional semifinalist

Top returning players: Seniors Body Griffin and Justin Wachtel

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Colton Feister

Coaches outlook: “We are a young team improving fast with lots of potential, we have to play good defense and smart baseball.”

Gerstell closer Travis Smith reacts after throwing the final out in the Falcons win over Century last season. (Dylan Slagle)

Gerstell Academy

Coach: Cap Poklemba

Last season: 6-11

Top returning players: Seniors John Delgado and Aaron Hammond; juniors Dylan Nee and Travis Smith; sophomore Gavin Larson.

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Hayden Pittler.

Coaches outlook: “The Falcons return almost its entire pitching staff which was one of the best in the MIAA B in 2022. Our pitchers will be heavily relied upon to give us a chance to win games day in and day out. If we can hit and score runs, the deep pitching staff will have us in good shape in the MIAA B Conference.”

Liberty pitcher Dominic DiBlasi was a first-team All-County selection last season and returns for his senior year with the Lions. (Dylan Slagle, Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

Liberty

Coach: Travis Inch, fourth season

Last season: 17-5, Class 2A semifinalist

Top returners: Seniors Kevin Hyde, Jack Davidson, Cam Hodges and Dominic DiBlasi

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Outlook: The Lions used a balanced team to work their way to the Class 2A semifinals. They lost a number of significant players but have a strong core coming back that should keep them toward the top of the county.

Manchester Valley

Coach: Shawn Hempt

Last season: 6-13, regional quarterfinalist

Top returning players: Seniors Hank Brown and Jacob Gouge; juniors Gene Magin and Brayden Becker.

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Grady Magin and Preston Haubert.

Coaches outlook: “This team has a mature outlook and approach to preparation. They are always improving and moving in a positive direction. Manchester Valley will approach each game the same: one pitch at a time, no matter the opponent.”

South Carroll pitcher Braden Cordrey had a 1.52 ERA last season and 42 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings as a sophomore. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

South Carroll

Coach: Brian Zawacki, 10th season

Last season: 12-7, 1A state quarterfinalist

Top returning players: Senior Jackson Strzelczyk, Drake Hebron; junior Braden Cordrey

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Outlook: The Cavaliers boasted arguably the top pitching staff in the county last season and should be strong again with Cordrey back to anchor this year’s staff. Last season as a sophomore he was 4-3 with a 1.52 ERA, allowing only 10 earned runs and picking up three saves. He struck out 42 in 44 2/3 innings.

Westminster

Coach: Mark Winebrunner

Last season: 5-14, regional quarterfinalist

Top returning players: Seniors Peyton Gooding and Adam Price; junior Clayton Dorsey’ sophomore Will Mollman.

Newcomers to watch: Freshman Brandon Barrett.

Coaches outlook: “The team will be extremely young, especially on the mound with only one senior pitcher. With a young pitching staff, we expect to improve as the season progresses and they get more experience.”

Winters Mill

Coach: Andrew Davis, second season

Last season: 3-10

Top returners: Seniors Coen Harvey and Brandon Taylor; sophomore Aiden Koerbel.

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Outlook: The Falcons struggled from a record standpoint last season, but got better as the season went on and showed the potential at the plate with some strong offensive outputs.