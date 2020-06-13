Back in Times: Westminster boys lacrosse defeats Linganore in OT to win 3A West title

“I remember coming down the field off the clear, and me and Etch [Christian Etchison] were playing a little give-and-go to pass one man on the clear,” said Buckwalter, who scored a goal and notched three assists in the win that sent Westminster to the state tournament. “I remember someone screaming ‘Behind you, behind you!’ because they had a late sub, so I threw my stick over to my right side and passed a Canadian righty to Conner.