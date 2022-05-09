Across the fields: A look at the top teams, players and performances last week in Carroll County high school sports (May 9)

Here’s a look at the top performances around Carroll County in the past week as the regular season wraps up.

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from reports submitted to the Carroll County Times as of Saturday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.

Advertisement

Heat check

The top performers

Jack Amerault, Century, tennis: Amerault is 13-0 as the Knights’ No. 1 singles player this season, earning the top seed in the Carroll County tournament.

Advertisement

Adeline Kraics, Francis Scott Key, track and field: Kraics hasn’t finished lower than third in the discus at any meet this season, including picking up three wins. Her top throw is 114-1.

Breidy Tejada, Winters Mill, baseball: In his past three games, Tejada is 5-for-9 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs.

Francis Scott Key goalie Keith LaPierre (13) readies for a shot from Liberty's Jesse Jason during a game earlier this season. (Doug Kapustin for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Maddie Karns, South Carroll, softball: Karns is 9-for-18 with 13 RBIs in her past five games, leading the Cavaliers to a 3-2 mark.

Keith LaPierre, Francis Scott Key, boys lacrosse: The Eagles goalie made 24 saves while only allowing seven goals in wins over Pikesville and Boonsboro.

A numbers game

3 - Westminster boys high jumpers — Justin Condon, Zach Gaegler and Willie Anye — who have cleared 6 feet this season.

7 - Hits in eight at-bats for Winters Mill’s Ryan Peacock in two games this week.

9 - Total goals scored in Manchester Valley’s 5-4 win over Bel Air in a defensive battle Tuesday.

14 - Feet cleared in the pole vault by South Carroll’s Peyton Thomas on four occasions during the 2022 season.

Advertisement

Liberty's Jacob Heidtman brings the ball up field after winning a faceoff in the first quarter Thursday against Manchester Valley. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

22 - Goals for Francis Scott Key boys lacrosse in wins over Pikesville and Boonsboro. The Eagles had only scored 19 goals through their 10 previous games.

Honor roll

A list of the top individual performances this week.

Girls lacrosse

Most goals in a game

5 - Anna Hackett, Century, Thursday vs. C. Milton Wright

5 - Lauren Hackett, Century, Thursday vs. C. Milton Wright

Advertisement

5 - Shannon McTavish, South Carroll, Thursday vs. Frederick

4 - Caroline Little, Century, Tuesday vs. Liberty

C. Milton Wright's Brody Zumbano tries to make the check on Century's Aiden Michael as he sprints up the field during Thursday's game. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Boys lacrosse

Most goals in a game

4 - Reed Postlethwait, Winters Mill, Tuesday vs. Havre de Grace

4 - Grant Miller, Manchester Valley, Thursday vs. Liberty

Advertisement

4 - Will Litz, Winters Mill, Thursday vs. Harford Tech

4 - Jesse Jason, LIberty, Thursday vs. Manchester Valley

[ Century's Jerrett Moyer is anchoring the Knights' defense as a first-year goalie. ]

Baseball

Most hits in a game

4 - Josh LoPiccolo, Westminster, Monday vs. Winters Mill

4 - Ryan Peacock, Winters Mill, Monday vs. Westminster

Advertisement

4 - Jacob Ingle, Francis Scott Key, Thursday vs. Pikesville

3 - Kameron Becker, Winters Mill, Monday vs. Westminster

3 - Peyton Gooding, Westminster, Monday vs. Winters Mill

3 - Chris Howrey, Westminster, Monday vs. Winters Mill

3 - Marky Laguna, Winters Mill, Monday vs. Westminster

[ Manchester Valley boys lacrosse starts strong and holds off Liberty. ]

3 - Brayden McGraw, Century, Monday vs. Liberty

Advertisement

3 - Brandon Taylor, Winters Mill, Monday vs. Westminster

3 - Ryan Peacock, Winters Mill, Thursday vs. Manchester Valley

Most RBIs in a game

5 - Brayden McGraw, Century, Monday vs. Liberty

4 - Kameron Becker, Winters Mill, Monday vs. Westminster

3 - Robbie Bouthner, Westminster, Monday vs. Winters Mill

Advertisement

3 - Gavin Fitzgerald, Westminster, Monday vs. Winters Mill

3 - Josh LoPiccolo, Westminster, Monday vs. Winters Mill

[ C. Milton Wright boys lacrosse pulls away from Century late. ]

3 - Konnor Walker, Westminster, Monday vs. Winters Mill

3 - Anthony Zombro, Liberty, Wednesday vs. Manchester Valley

3 - Breidy Tejada, Winters Mill, Thursday vs. Manchester Valley

Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)

Advertisement

9 - Coen Harvey, Winters Mill, Thursday vs. Manchester Valley

6 - Chris Durkin, South Carroll, Monday vs. Francis Scott Key

Softball

Most hits in a game

4 - Hailey Wolfrey, South Carroll, Monday vs. Francis Scott Key

4 - Evelyn Connor, Liberty, Thursday vs. Manchester Valley

Advertisement

4 - Erin Martin, Liberty, Thursday vs. Manchester Valley

3 - April Bitzel, Manchester Valley, Monday vs. C. Milton Wright

3 - Taylor Coyle, Westminster, Monday vs. Winters Mill

3 - Morgan Kenney, Francis Scott Key, Monday vs. South Carroll

3 - Nicole Thomas, Francis Scott Key, Monday vs. South Carroll

3 - Grace Wood, Manchester Valley, Monday vs. C. Milton Wright

Advertisement

3 - Bre Morris, Winters Mill, Wednesday vs. Tuscarora

3 - Kaelin Ault, Liberty, Thursday vs. Manchester Valley

3 - Makenna Deane, Manchester Valley, Thursday vs. Liberty

Most RBIs in a game

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

5 - April Bitzel, Manchester Valley, Monday vs. C. Milton Wright

3 - Taylor Coyle, Westminster, Monday vs. Winters Mill

Advertisement

3 - Maddie Karns, South Carroll, Monday vs. Francis Scott Key

3 - Hailey Wolfrey, South Carroll, Monday vs. Francis Scott Key

Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)

9 - Makenna Deane, Manchester Valley, Thursday vs. Liberty

8 - Maddie Karns, South Carroll, Monday vs. Francis Scott Key