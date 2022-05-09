Across the fields: A look at the top teams, players and performances last week in Carroll County high school sports (May 9)

Here’s a look at the top performances around Carroll County in the past week as the regular season wraps up.
Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from reports submitted to the Carroll County Times as of Saturday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.
Heat check
The top performers
Jack Amerault, Century, tennis: Amerault is 13-0 as the Knights’ No. 1 singles player this season, earning the top seed in the Carroll County tournament.
Adeline Kraics, Francis Scott Key, track and field: Kraics hasn’t finished lower than third in the discus at any meet this season, including picking up three wins. Her top throw is 114-1.
Breidy Tejada, Winters Mill, baseball: In his past three games, Tejada is 5-for-9 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs.
Maddie Karns, South Carroll, softball: Karns is 9-for-18 with 13 RBIs in her past five games, leading the Cavaliers to a 3-2 mark.
Keith LaPierre, Francis Scott Key, boys lacrosse: The Eagles goalie made 24 saves while only allowing seven goals in wins over Pikesville and Boonsboro.
A numbers game
3 - Westminster boys high jumpers — Justin Condon, Zach Gaegler and Willie Anye — who have cleared 6 feet this season.
7 - Hits in eight at-bats for Winters Mill’s Ryan Peacock in two games this week.
9 - Total goals scored in Manchester Valley’s 5-4 win over Bel Air in a defensive battle Tuesday.
14 - Feet cleared in the pole vault by South Carroll’s Peyton Thomas on four occasions during the 2022 season.
22 - Goals for Francis Scott Key boys lacrosse in wins over Pikesville and Boonsboro. The Eagles had only scored 19 goals through their 10 previous games.
Honor roll
A list of the top individual performances this week.
Girls lacrosse
Most goals in a game
5 - Anna Hackett, Century, Thursday vs. C. Milton Wright
5 - Lauren Hackett, Century, Thursday vs. C. Milton Wright
5 - Shannon McTavish, South Carroll, Thursday vs. Frederick
4 - Caroline Little, Century, Tuesday vs. Liberty
Boys lacrosse
Most goals in a game
4 - Reed Postlethwait, Winters Mill, Tuesday vs. Havre de Grace
4 - Grant Miller, Manchester Valley, Thursday vs. Liberty
4 - Will Litz, Winters Mill, Thursday vs. Harford Tech
4 - Jesse Jason, LIberty, Thursday vs. Manchester Valley
Baseball
Most hits in a game
4 - Josh LoPiccolo, Westminster, Monday vs. Winters Mill
4 - Ryan Peacock, Winters Mill, Monday vs. Westminster
4 - Jacob Ingle, Francis Scott Key, Thursday vs. Pikesville
3 - Kameron Becker, Winters Mill, Monday vs. Westminster
3 - Peyton Gooding, Westminster, Monday vs. Winters Mill
3 - Chris Howrey, Westminster, Monday vs. Winters Mill
3 - Marky Laguna, Winters Mill, Monday vs. Westminster
3 - Brayden McGraw, Century, Monday vs. Liberty
3 - Brandon Taylor, Winters Mill, Monday vs. Westminster
3 - Ryan Peacock, Winters Mill, Thursday vs. Manchester Valley
Most RBIs in a game
5 - Brayden McGraw, Century, Monday vs. Liberty
4 - Kameron Becker, Winters Mill, Monday vs. Westminster
3 - Robbie Bouthner, Westminster, Monday vs. Winters Mill
3 - Gavin Fitzgerald, Westminster, Monday vs. Winters Mill
3 - Josh LoPiccolo, Westminster, Monday vs. Winters Mill
3 - Konnor Walker, Westminster, Monday vs. Winters Mill
3 - Anthony Zombro, Liberty, Wednesday vs. Manchester Valley
3 - Breidy Tejada, Winters Mill, Thursday vs. Manchester Valley
Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)
9 - Coen Harvey, Winters Mill, Thursday vs. Manchester Valley
6 - Chris Durkin, South Carroll, Monday vs. Francis Scott Key
Softball
Most hits in a game
4 - Hailey Wolfrey, South Carroll, Monday vs. Francis Scott Key
4 - Evelyn Connor, Liberty, Thursday vs. Manchester Valley
4 - Erin Martin, Liberty, Thursday vs. Manchester Valley
3 - April Bitzel, Manchester Valley, Monday vs. C. Milton Wright
3 - Taylor Coyle, Westminster, Monday vs. Winters Mill
3 - Morgan Kenney, Francis Scott Key, Monday vs. South Carroll
3 - Nicole Thomas, Francis Scott Key, Monday vs. South Carroll
3 - Grace Wood, Manchester Valley, Monday vs. C. Milton Wright
3 - Bre Morris, Winters Mill, Wednesday vs. Tuscarora
3 - Kaelin Ault, Liberty, Thursday vs. Manchester Valley
3 - Makenna Deane, Manchester Valley, Thursday vs. Liberty
Most RBIs in a game
5 - April Bitzel, Manchester Valley, Monday vs. C. Milton Wright
3 - Taylor Coyle, Westminster, Monday vs. Winters Mill
3 - Maddie Karns, South Carroll, Monday vs. Francis Scott Key
3 - Hailey Wolfrey, South Carroll, Monday vs. Francis Scott Key
Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)
9 - Makenna Deane, Manchester Valley, Thursday vs. Liberty
8 - Maddie Karns, South Carroll, Monday vs. Francis Scott Key