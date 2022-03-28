Across the fields: A look at the top teams, players and performances in Carroll County sports (March 28)

The spring sports season began this week in Carroll County, and already several teams and individuals have made the first week one to remember. Here’s a look around the county.

Heat check

The top teams off to hot starts

South Carroll baseball: The Cavaliers are 2-0 with wins over Linganore (2-1) and Frederick (10-0), and have allowed only one run.

Century girls lacrosse: The Knights have been an offensive juggernaut through two games, scoring 21.5 goals in wins over Dulaney and Patterson Mill.

Manchester Valley girls lacrosse: The Mavericks have opened 2-0, outsourcing Franklin and C. Milton Wright a combined 34-8.

Westminster softball: The Owls played just one game this week but were dominant in a 16-5 win over C. Milton Wright.

Manchester Valley girls tennis: The Mavericks are 2-0 with wins over Patterson Mill at St. James, only dropping one match through two contests.

Century's Caroline Little, left, winds up to shoot past Dulaney's Elena Emde, right, to score in the first half of a game on March 21. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

Top players coming out the gates strong

Drew Watkins, Francis Scott Key girls lacrosse: In two games, Watkins has tallied a county-best 12 goals and picked up 18 draw controls, leading the Eagles to a 2-0 start.

Emily McElwaine and Madison McGregor, Manchester Valley Tennis: The Mavericks’ top doubles team have won both their matches this week by 6-0, 6-0 scores.

Brayden Stutzman, South Carroll baseball: On the mound, Stutzman has won both of the Cavaliers’ games, pitching a combined 9⅔ innings while allowing no runs on just six hits and striking out 17.

Waverly Moffett, Winters Mill softball: In two games for the Falcons, Moffett has gone 6-for-8 with a home run, two doubles, a triple and six RBIs.

Colin Perrier, Century baseball: Perrier is a combined 5-for-9 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs in two games for the Knights.

Zack Johnson, Westminster boys lacrosse: The senior scored seven goals in two games, tops in Carroll County during the first week of the season.

Century's Colin Perrier celebrates with teammates after a home run in Friday's game against Gerstell. Perrier hit two of Century's four home runs this week. (Dylan Slagle)

A numbers game

4 - Home runs hit by Century baseball through two games this season: two for Perrier, two for Owen Roach.

7 - Points Manchester Valley freshman Emma Penczek scored in her first varsity lacrosse game (5 goals, 2 assists).

10 - Goal scorers for Century girls lacrosse in their 22-1 win over Patterson Mill on Friday.

1 - Combined games lost by Liberty boys tennis spanning four matches in a win over Catoctin.

Honor roll

Girls lacrosse

Most goals in a game

8 - Drew Watkins, Francis Scott Key, March 24 vs. Walkersville

6 - Caroline Little, Century, March 21 vs. Dulaney

6 - Jasmine Stanton, Century, March 21 vs. Dulaney

[ Century girls lacrosse opened the season with a 21-9 win over Dulaney. ]

Boys lacrosse

Most goals in a game

5 - Zack Johnson, Manchester Valley, March 21 vs. C.M. Wright

4 - Alex Steers, Manchester Valley, March 21 vs. C.M. Wright

3 - Reed Postlethwait, Winters Mill, March 21 vs. Fallston

Baseball

Most hits in a game

4 - Kyler Grimsley, Century, March 21 vs. Bel Air

Westminster's Mason Fisher, right, tries to escape defensive pressure from Catonsville's Will Roberson during a boys lacrosse game at Catonsville on Wednesday, (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Most RBIs in a game

5 - Owen Roach, Century, March 21 vs. Bel Air

Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)

10 - Brayden Stutzman, South Carroll, March 25 vs. Frederick (5 innings)

Softball

Most hits in a game

5 - Brianna Jeeter, Westminster, March 21 vs. C. Milton Wright

4 - Alondra Sidock, Winters Mill, March 21 vs. Pikesville

[ A big fourth inning powers Gerstell baseball past Century on Friday. ]

Most RBIs in a game

5 - Kayla Garland, Westminster, March 21 vs. C. Milton Wright

5 - Waverly Moffett, Winters Mill, March 21 vs. Pikesville

Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)

15 - Makenna Deane, Manchester Valley, March 24 vs. Dulaney (7 innings)

9 - Alondra Sidock, Winters Mill, March 21 vs. Pikesville (5 innings)

8 - Bree Witter, Westminster, March 21 vs. C. Milton Wright (6 innings)

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from reports submitted to the Carroll County Times as of March 25. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.