Across the fields: A look at the top teams, players and performances last week in Carroll County high school sports (April 4)

The spring sports season is underway in Carroll County, and already several teams and individuals have made the first few weeks ones to remember. Here’s a look at the top performances around the county last week.

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from reports submitted to the Carroll County Times as of Saturday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.

Heat check

The top teams riding hot streaks

Manchester Valley softball: The Mavericks have won four straight games, including three over county opponents Liberty, South Carroll and Westminster. In those three games, the Mavericks have averaged more than 19 runs per game.

Century boys tennis: The Knights picked up two county wins against Winters Mill and Francis Scott Key this week, each by 5-0 scores.

Liberty girls tennis: The Lions are off to a 4-0 start, picking up three county wins this week over Manchester Valley, Francis Scott Key and Winters Mill. They have only lost two individual matches so far this year.

Century baseball: After falling to Gerstell last Friday, the Knights have won three straight, beating Winters Mill, Francis Scott Key and Mt. Hebron this week by a combined score of 33-4.

Manchester Valley girls lacrosse: The Mavericks improved to a county-best 4-0 with wins over Middletown and Liberty last week.

Manchester Valley's Alex Watts slides home in the third inning of the Mavericks' win over Westminster on Friday. (Dylan Slagle)

The top performers

Alex Carroll, Kasey Thomas and Brooke Sims, Manchester Valley softball: The trio has been on fire, going a combined 23-for-40 with 20 RBIs in three games this week, highlighting the Mavericks’ offensive eruption.

Honour Zan, Liberty boys tennis: The Lions’ No. 1 singles player is 4-0 to start the season, only dropping a total of four games.

Leah Miller, South Carroll girls lacrosse: Miller has totaled nine goals in the Cavaliers’ last two games.

Justin Condon, Westminster track and field: Condon has won the high jump in each of the first two meets the Owls have competed in, including the South River Seahawk Invitational last Monday.

Braden Cordrey, South Carroll baseball: Cordrey appeared on the mound in all three games this season, throwing a total of 10⅓ innings only allowing four hits, while striking out 11.

Hailey Seaton, Liberty softball: In three games this week, in which the Lions went 2-1, Seaton went a combined 6-for-10 with nine RBIs including a home run on Friday.

A numbers game

1 - Total runs given up by South Carroll baseball pitchers through three games this season.

6 - Extra base hits for Manchester Valley softball’s Kasey Thomas in three games this week (four doubles and two triples).

328 - Total feet Francis Scott Key’s Adeline Kraics has thrown a discus so far this season in three meets.

Westminster's Bridget Sheeny, right, celebrates with teammate Riley Ebersole after scoring against Hereford during Tuesday's game. (Steve Ruark for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Honor roll

A list of the top individual performances this week.

Girls lacrosse

Most goals in a game

6 - Leah Miller, South Carroll, March 29 vs. Catoctin

4 - Haylee Bittinger, Manchester Valley, March 29 vs. Middletown

4 - Shannon McTavish, South Carroll, March 29 vs. Catoctin

Boys lacrosse

Most goals in a game

5 - Cash Stanton, South Carroll, March 29 vs. Catoctin

4 - JT Calhoun, Manchester Valley, April 2 vs. Gerstell

3 - Jesse Tobias, Winters Mill, April 2 vs. Francis Scott Key

3 - Kyle Anderson, Winters Mill, April 2 vs. Francis Scott Key

Baseball

Most hits in a game

3 - Spencer Trump, Liberty, March 30 vs. Francis Scott Key

3 - Hunter Brown, Manchester Valley, April 1 vs. Westminster

Most RBIs in a game

3 - Clayton Dorsey, Westminster, March 30 vs. St. Vincent Pallotti

3 - Robbie Bouthner, Westminster, March 30 vs. St. Vincent Pallotti

3 - Hunter Brown, Manchester Valley, April 1 vs. Westminster

3 - J Glass, Liberty, April 1 vs. Winters Mill

3 - RJ Branch, Century, April 2 vs. Mt. Hebron

Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)

9 - Braden Cordrey, South Carroll, March 30 vs. Manchester Valley (7 innings)

9 - Ben Coleman, Manchester Valley, March 30 vs. South Carroll (6 innings)

Softball

Most hits in a game

4 - Kasey Thomas, Manchester Valley, March 30 vs. South Carroll

4 - Madison Sitarik, Century, March 30 vs. Winters Mill

4 - Erin Martin, Liberty, April 1 vs. Winters Mill

4 - Brooke Sims, Manchester Valley, April 1 vs. Westminster

Most RBIs in a game

6 - Erin Martin, Liberty, April 1 vs. Winters Mill

Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)

7 - Jordan Currie, Century, March 30 vs. Winters Mill (3 innings)

7 - Jasmine Kline, Francis Scott Key, March 30 vs. Liberty (5 innings)