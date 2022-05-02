Advertisement
Carroll County High School Sports

Across the fields: A look at the top teams, players and performances last week in Carroll County high school sports (May 2)

Here’s a look at the top performances around Carroll County in the past week.

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from reports submitted to the Carroll County Times as of Saturday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.

Manchester Valley's April Bitzel, getting tagged out at home Wednesday against Francis Scott Key, is 7-for-13 with eight RBIs in her last four games, helping the Mavericks get into a tie with Century for first place in the county. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Heat check

The top performers

April Bitzel, Manchester Valley, softball: Bitzel is 7-for-13 with eight RBIs in her last four games, helping the Mavericks get into a tie with Century for first place in the county.

Joe Glass, Liberty, baseball: In his last four games, Glass went 5-for-10 with five RBIs, a big reason why the Lions have won 11 straight games.

Hannah Toth, Westminster, track and field: A consistent top-two finisher all season for the Owls in both the 800 and 1,600, Toth won the 1,600 at Saturday’s Reservoir Gator Invitational.

Madison Haggerty and Grace Maerten, Liberty, girls tennis: The Lions’ top doubles pairing has won seven straight matches, including a victory over previously unbeaten Katherine Raab and Jennifer Sorkin of Westminster to avenge an early-season loss.

Leah Miller, South Carroll, girls lacrosse: Miller has totaled 12 goals this week in two games, wins over Francis Scott Key and Smithsburg.

Konnor Walker, Westminster, baseball: Walker has been a bright spot for the Owls, going 8-for-14 with six RBIs in the team’s last four games.

Liberty's Riley Matthiesen, right, being defended by Century's Marley Carfine on April 16, had eight points — four goals and four assists — in Friday's win over Tuscarora. (Nate Pesce for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

A numbers game

1 - Place for Westminster high jumper Willy Anye in the high jump at the Gator Invitational. He had a season-high jump of 6 feet, 2 inches.

4 - Century baseball players — Kyle Grimsley, Owen Roach, Colin Perrier and Brayden McGraw — who hit home runs this week.

8 - Points for Liberty girls lacrosse’s Riley Matthiesen (four goals, four assists) in Friday’s win over Tuscarora.

15 - Seconds into Friday’s girls lacrosse game between Manchester Valley and Westminster it took for the Mavericks’ Casey Meredith to score the game’s first goal.

16 - Runs for Liberty softball in the sixth inning in what was at the time a one-run game Friday against Westminster.

Honor roll

A list of the top individual performances this week.

Girls lacrosse

Most goals in a game

7 - Leah Miller, South Carroll, Wednesday vs. Francis Scott Key

7 - Val Thompson, Liberty, Friday vs. Tuscarora

5 - Leah Miller, South Carroll, Thursday vs. Smithsburg

5 - Casey Meredith, Manchester Valley, Friday vs. Westminster

5 - Jasmine Stanton, Century, Friday vs. Mt. Hebron

Century's Colin Perrier, watching a home run he hit against Gerstell on March 25, had four RBIs last Monday against Manchester Valley. (Dylan Slagle)

Baseball

Most hits in a game

3 - Konnor Walker, Westminster, Wednesday vs. Century

Most RBIs in a game

4 - Colin Perrier, Century, last Monday vs. Manchester Valley

3 - Brayden McGraw, Century, last Monday vs. Manchester Valley

3 - Noah Strzelczyk, South Carroll, last Monday vs. Winters Mill

3 - Brayden Becker, Manchester Valley, Wednesday vs. Francis Scott Key

3 - Dom DiBlasi, Liberty, Wednesday vs. South Carroll

3 - Brayden McGraw, Century, Friday vs. South Carroll

3 - Ryan Peacock, Winters Mill, Friday vs. Manchester Valley

3 - Owen Roach, Century, Friday vs. South Carroll

Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)

10 - Chris Durkin, South Carroll, last Monday vs. Winters Mill

Francis Scott Key's Morgan Kenney, making a catch against Liberty on April 20, had six RBIs in a game last Monday against Westminster. (Dylan Slagle)

Softball

Most hits in a game

4 - Evelyn Connor, Liberty, Friday vs. Westminster.

3 - 10 players

Most RBIs in a game

6 - Morgan Kenney, Francis Scott Key, last Monday vs. Westminster

5 - April Bitzel, Manchester Valley, Wednesday vs. Francis Scott Key

5 - Katelyn Barber, Westminster, Friday vs. Liberty

4 - Joelle Staub, Francis Scott Key, Tuesday vs. Smithsburg

4 - Natalie Crane, Liberty, Friday vs. Westminster

4 - Haleigh Hodges, Liberty, Friday vs. Westminster

Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)

8 - Hannah Zabik, Century, last Monday vs. Manchester Valley

8 - Hannah Zabik, Century, Friday vs. South Carroll

