Across the fields: A look at the top teams, players and performances last week in Carroll County high school sports (May 2)

Here’s a look at the top performances around Carroll County in the past week.
Heat check
The top performers
April Bitzel, Manchester Valley, softball: Bitzel is 7-for-13 with eight RBIs in her last four games, helping the Mavericks get into a tie with Century for first place in the county.
Joe Glass, Liberty, baseball: In his last four games, Glass went 5-for-10 with five RBIs, a big reason why the Lions have won 11 straight games.
Hannah Toth, Westminster, track and field: A consistent top-two finisher all season for the Owls in both the 800 and 1,600, Toth won the 1,600 at Saturday’s Reservoir Gator Invitational.
Madison Haggerty and Grace Maerten, Liberty, girls tennis: The Lions’ top doubles pairing has won seven straight matches, including a victory over previously unbeaten Katherine Raab and Jennifer Sorkin of Westminster to avenge an early-season loss.
Leah Miller, South Carroll, girls lacrosse: Miller has totaled 12 goals this week in two games, wins over Francis Scott Key and Smithsburg.
Konnor Walker, Westminster, baseball: Walker has been a bright spot for the Owls, going 8-for-14 with six RBIs in the team’s last four games.
A numbers game
1 - Place for Westminster high jumper Willy Anye in the high jump at the Gator Invitational. He had a season-high jump of 6 feet, 2 inches.
4 - Century baseball players — Kyle Grimsley, Owen Roach, Colin Perrier and Brayden McGraw — who hit home runs this week.
8 - Points for Liberty girls lacrosse’s Riley Matthiesen (four goals, four assists) in Friday’s win over Tuscarora.
15 - Seconds into Friday’s girls lacrosse game between Manchester Valley and Westminster it took for the Mavericks’ Casey Meredith to score the game’s first goal.
16 - Runs for Liberty softball in the sixth inning in what was at the time a one-run game Friday against Westminster.
Honor roll
A list of the top individual performances this week.
Girls lacrosse
Most goals in a game
7 - Leah Miller, South Carroll, Wednesday vs. Francis Scott Key
7 - Val Thompson, Liberty, Friday vs. Tuscarora
5 - Leah Miller, South Carroll, Thursday vs. Smithsburg
5 - Casey Meredith, Manchester Valley, Friday vs. Westminster
5 - Jasmine Stanton, Century, Friday vs. Mt. Hebron
Baseball
Most hits in a game
3 - Konnor Walker, Westminster, Wednesday vs. Century
Most RBIs in a game
4 - Colin Perrier, Century, last Monday vs. Manchester Valley
3 - Brayden McGraw, Century, last Monday vs. Manchester Valley
3 - Noah Strzelczyk, South Carroll, last Monday vs. Winters Mill
3 - Brayden Becker, Manchester Valley, Wednesday vs. Francis Scott Key
3 - Dom DiBlasi, Liberty, Wednesday vs. South Carroll
3 - Brayden McGraw, Century, Friday vs. South Carroll
3 - Ryan Peacock, Winters Mill, Friday vs. Manchester Valley
3 - Owen Roach, Century, Friday vs. South Carroll
Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)
10 - Chris Durkin, South Carroll, last Monday vs. Winters Mill
Softball
Most hits in a game
4 - Evelyn Connor, Liberty, Friday vs. Westminster.
3 - 10 players
Most RBIs in a game
6 - Morgan Kenney, Francis Scott Key, last Monday vs. Westminster
5 - April Bitzel, Manchester Valley, Wednesday vs. Francis Scott Key
5 - Katelyn Barber, Westminster, Friday vs. Liberty
4 - Joelle Staub, Francis Scott Key, Tuesday vs. Smithsburg
4 - Natalie Crane, Liberty, Friday vs. Westminster
4 - Haleigh Hodges, Liberty, Friday vs. Westminster
Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)
8 - Hannah Zabik, Century, last Monday vs. Manchester Valley
8 - Hannah Zabik, Century, Friday vs. South Carroll