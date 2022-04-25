Across the fields: A look at the top teams, players and performances last week in Carroll County high school sports (April 25)

Here’s a look at the top performances around Carroll County in the past week.

Heat check

The top teams riding hot streaks

Manchester Valley softball: The Mavericks have won three straight games and four of their past five. They’ve scored at least 10 runs in each of their past three games and allowed no more than five in any game.

Century baseball: The Knights have won five straight games, including three in the span of three days, all against county opponents, this week.

Manchester Valley girls lacrosse: After dropping its first game of the season to unbeaten Century, the Mavericks responded with two straight wins by a combined score of 48-8.

Century boys lacrosse: The Knights have won their past five games and are the only unbeaten team in conference play at 4-0.

Francis Scott Key's Emma Tawney makes a catch at second to get Liberty's Megan MacKenzie out in the sixth inning of Wednesday's game. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

The top performers

Casey Reno, South Carroll tennis: The Cavaliers’ No. 1 girls singles player has won all seven of her county matches this season. Her only defeat came early in the season in a third-set tiebreaker against Frederick’s Joyce Zhu.

Hannah Zabik, Century softball: In her past four games, Zabik is a combined 9-for-14 with eight RBIs, including a walk-off two-run double Saturday against South Carroll. She has also won her past four pitching outings, striking out 35 in 27 innings.

Jennifer Sorkin and Katherine Raab, Westminster tennis: The Owls’ top doubles team is unbeaten this season, winning all seven of its matches.

Brayden McGraw, Century baseball: McGraw has gone 8-for-16 at the plate in his past four games, all Century wins, driving in eight runs.

Emma Tawney, Francis Scott Key softball: Tawney is 10-for-12 with seven RBIs in her past three games. She has a double and three triples in that span.

A numbers game

3 — Century Knight baseball players — Ryan Matthews, Colin Perrier and Owen Roach — who homered in a 16-12 slugfest win over Francis Scott Key on Friday.

5 — Winters Mill boys lacrosse players who scored goals in a 5-4 win over Manchester Valley on Thursday.

8 — Combined runs in the sixth and seventh innings in Westminster baseball’s come-from-behind win over Manchester Valley on Friday.

Century's Jasmine Stanton drives to the goal against Francis Scott Key's Kayla Seiler during Friday's game. (Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)

10 - Total bases for Francis Scott Key’s Emma Tawney on Tuesday against Pikesville. She had four hits with three triples.

12 - Saves for South Carroll boys lacrosse goalie Braden Chaney in a win over Liberty.

Honor roll

A list of the top individual performances this week.

Girls lacrosse

Most goals in a game

6 - Lauren Hackett, Century, April 19 vs. Westminster

6 - Jasmine Stanton, Century, April 19 vs. Westminster

Century's Lauren Hackett gets off a tough shot during Friday's game against Francis Scott Key. (Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)

5 - Lauren Hackett, Century, April 19 vs. Westminster

5 - Caroline Laur, South Carroll, April 19 vs. Liberty

5 - Jasmine Stanton, Century, April 19 vs. Westminster

Boys lacrosse

Most goals in a game

6 - Ryan Barnard, South Carroll, April 19 vs. Liberty

Baseball

Most hits in a game

4 - Brayden McGraw, Century, April 22 vs. Francis Scott Key

3 - Logan Miller, South Carroll, April 21 vs. Liberty

3 - Anthony Zombro, Liberty, April 21 vs. South Carroll

3 - Ryan Smith, Liberty, April 22 vs. Winters Mill

Most RBIs in a game

4 - Ryan Matthews, Century, April 22 vs. Francis Scott Key

4 - Brayden McGraw, Century, April 22 vs. Francis Scott Key

4 - Owen Roach, Century, April 22 vs. Francis Scott Key

Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)

11 - Ryan Von Stein, Century, April 20 vs. Winters Mill (5 innings)

9 - Braden Cordrey, South Carroll, April 20 vs. Manchester Valley (6 1/3 innings)

9 - Kevin Hyde, Liberty, April 20 vs. Francis Scott Key (5 innings)

Francis Scott Key's Jasmine Kline pitches in the fourth inning of the Eagles' 10-3 win over Liberty on Wednesday. (Dylan Slagle)

Softball

Most hits in a game

4 - Taylor Coyle, Westminster, April 19 vs. Franklin

4 - Emma Tawney, Francis Scott Key, April 19 vs. Pikesville

4 - Catlin Boden, Manchester Valley, April 20 vs. South Carroll

4 - Kaelin Ault, Liberty, April 21 vs. South Carroll

4 - Haleigh Hodges, Liberty, April 21 vs. South Carroll

Most RBIs in a game

5 - Emma Tawney, Francis Scott Key, April 19 vs. Pikesville

5 - Madison Cadieux, Liberty, April 21 vs. South Carroll

5 - Hannah Zabik, Century, April 23 vs. South Carroll

4 - Haily Medrano, South Carroll, April 23 vs. Century

Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)

12 - Riley Schulze, Century, April 20 vs. Winters Mill (7 innings)

11 - Hannah Zabik, Century, April 22 vs. Francis Scott Key (7 innings)

10 - Jasmine Kline, Francis Scott Key, April 20 vs. Liberty (7 innings)