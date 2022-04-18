Across the fields: A look at the top teams, players and performances last week in Carroll County high school sports (April 18)

Here’s a look at the top performances around Carroll County in the past week.
Heat check
The top teams riding hot streaks
Century girls lacrosse: Not only did the Knights remain unbeaten at 8-0, but they handed Manchester Valley and Broadneck their first losses, knocked off a Catonsville team riding a three-game winning streak and beat a Liberty team that entered the 4 Causes 4 Champions tournament final at 6-2.
Liberty girls tennis: The Lions beat Century and Manchester Valley this past week to stay unbeaten at 7-0. They are 6-0 in county play.
Francis Scott Key softball: The Eagles have won four straight games, averaging 14.2 runs in those contests.
Liberty baseball: The Lions increased their winning streak to six games with victories over Century and Bel Air. During the streak, they have outscored opponents by a combined 58-10.
The top performers
Jack Amerault, Century boys tennis: The reigning Carroll County champion is unbeaten in 2022 and scored a win this week over Liberty’s Honour Zan, last year’s county runner-up.
Gina Sullivan, Westminster softball: Sullivan is 8-for-13 with five RBIs in her past four games, including three wins.
Logan Miller, South Carroll baseball: In his past five games, Miller has gone 8-for-14 with 10 RBIs and two home runs, including a grand slam.
Lauren Hackett, Century girls lacrosse: Hackett had three goals and three assists in a win over Catonsville, three goals against Manchester Valley and five against Liberty in the final of the 4 Causes 4 Champions tournament.
Morgan Kenney, Francis Scott Key softball: In three games this past week, Kenney went 7-for-11, including a double and home run, with six RBIs.
Jasmine Kline, Francis Scott Key softball: Kline won two games in the circle this past week and hit 6-for-12 with six RBIs in three total games.
A numbers game
7 - Wins Jasmine Stanton was a part of this past week. Her Century girls lacrosse team won four games, and she also won two individual races and contributed to a winning relay at the Liberty Road Challenge track meet.
11 - Running events won out of 12 for Manchester Valley boys track at Monday’s Liberty Road Challenge.
12 - Points for Liberty boys lacrosse’s Jesse Jason (5 goals, 7 assists) in a win over Aberdeen.
13 - Consecutive scoreless innings for Century baseball pitchers in a doubleheader Saturday.
18 - Saves for Manchester Valley boys lacrosse goalie Kevin Connor in a one-goal win over Oakdale.
26 - Strikeouts for Century’s Hannah Zabik in 14 innings covering two games last week.
Honor roll
A list of the top individual performances this week.
Girls lacrosse
Most goals in a game
7 - Anna Hackett, Century, April 14 vs. Catonsville
6 - Jess Kent, Westminster, April 14 vs. Kent Island
5 - Jasmine Stanton, Century, April 14 vs. Catonsville
5 - Lauren Hackett, Century, April 16 vs. Liberty
5 - Val Thompson, Liberty, April 16 vs. Queen Anne’s
Boys lacrosse
Most goals in a game
7 - Jackson Wright, Liberty, April 13 vs. Aberdeen
5 - Jesse Jason, Liberty, April 13 vs. Aberdeen
4 - Cash Stanton, South Carroll, April 9 vs. North Harford
Baseball
Most hits in a game
3 - Peyton Gooding, Westminster, April 11 vs. Winters Mill
3 - Will Mollman, Westminster, April 11 vs. Winters Mill
3 - Ryan Smith, Liberty, April 11 vs. Century
3 - Camden Hodges, Liberty, April 12 vs. Bel Air
3 - Logan Miller, South Carroll, April 13 vs. Westminster
Most RBIs in a game
4 - Logan Miller, South Carroll, April 13 vs. Westminster
Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)
8 - Brayden Stutzman, South Carroll, April 13 vs. Westminster (5 innings)
8 - Bryson Prietz, Century, April 16 vs. Oakdale (7 innings)
7 - Jack Davidson, Liberty, April 12 vs. Bel Air (7 innings)
7 - Colton Feister, Francis Scott Key, April 13 vs. Winters Mill (4 innings)
Softball
Most hits in a game
4 - Kayla Garland, Westminster, April 13 vs. South Carroll
4 - Morgan Kenney, Francis Scott Key, April 14 vs. Winters Mill
Most RBIs in a game
4 - Gina Sullivan, Westminster, April 11 vs. Winters Mill
4 - Morgan Kenney, Francis Scott Key, April 14 vs. Winters Mill
3 - Lilly Reiter, Francis Scott Key, April 13 vs. Winters Mill
3 - Catlin Boden, Manchester Valley, April 14 vs. Glenelg
3 - Caylee Clark, Century, April 16 vs. Mussleman
Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)
17 - Hannah Zabik, Century, April 11 vs. Liberty (8 innings)
9 - Sarah Hart, Liberty, April 11 vs. Century (7 innings)
9 - Jasmine Kline, Francis Scott Key, April 13 vs. Winters Mill (5 innings)
9 - Hannah Zabik, Century, April 16 vs. Musselman (6 innings)