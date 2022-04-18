Across the fields: A look at the top teams, players and performances last week in Carroll County high school sports (April 18)

Here’s a look at the top performances around Carroll County in the past week.

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from reports submitted to the Carroll County Times as of Friday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.

Heat check

The top teams riding hot streaks

Century girls lacrosse: Not only did the Knights remain unbeaten at 8-0, but they handed Manchester Valley and Broadneck their first losses, knocked off a Catonsville team riding a three-game winning streak and beat a Liberty team that entered the 4 Causes 4 Champions tournament final at 6-2.

Liberty girls tennis: The Lions beat Century and Manchester Valley this past week to stay unbeaten at 7-0. They are 6-0 in county play.

Francis Scott Key softball: The Eagles have won four straight games, averaging 14.2 runs in those contests.

Century's Lauren Hackett fires a goal shot past Liberty goalie Emily Pond in the finals of the 4 Champions 4 Causes girls lacrosse tournament on Saturday. (Nate Pesce for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Liberty baseball: The Lions increased their winning streak to six games with victories over Century and Bel Air. During the streak, they have outscored opponents by a combined 58-10.

The top performers

Jack Amerault, Century boys tennis: The reigning Carroll County champion is unbeaten in 2022 and scored a win this week over Liberty’s Honour Zan, last year’s county runner-up.

Gina Sullivan, Westminster softball: Sullivan is 8-for-13 with five RBIs in her past four games, including three wins.

Logan Miller, South Carroll baseball: In his past five games, Miller has gone 8-for-14 with 10 RBIs and two home runs, including a grand slam.

Francis Scott Key pitcher Jasmin Kline winds up in her delivery to a Winters Mill batter during Wednesday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Lauren Hackett, Century girls lacrosse: Hackett had three goals and three assists in a win over Catonsville, three goals against Manchester Valley and five against Liberty in the final of the 4 Causes 4 Champions tournament.

Morgan Kenney, Francis Scott Key softball: In three games this past week, Kenney went 7-for-11, including a double and home run, with six RBIs.

Jasmine Kline, Francis Scott Key softball: Kline won two games in the circle this past week and hit 6-for-12 with six RBIs in three total games.

A numbers game

7 - Wins Jasmine Stanton was a part of this past week. Her Century girls lacrosse team won four games, and she also won two individual races and contributed to a winning relay at the Liberty Road Challenge track meet.

11 - Running events won out of 12 for Manchester Valley boys track at Monday’s Liberty Road Challenge.

12 - Points for Liberty boys lacrosse’s Jesse Jason (5 goals, 7 assists) in a win over Aberdeen.

13 - Consecutive scoreless innings for Century baseball pitchers in a doubleheader Saturday.

18 - Saves for Manchester Valley boys lacrosse goalie Kevin Connor in a one-goal win over Oakdale.

26 - Strikeouts for Century’s Hannah Zabik in 14 innings covering two games last week.

Manchester Valley's Lauren Baldwin makes a save on a shot by Century's Caroline Little during the second half of Tuesday's game. (Dylan Slagle)

Honor roll

A list of the top individual performances this week.

Girls lacrosse

Most goals in a game

7 - Anna Hackett, Century, April 14 vs. Catonsville

6 - Jess Kent, Westminster, April 14 vs. Kent Island

5 - Jasmine Stanton, Century, April 14 vs. Catonsville

5 - Lauren Hackett, Century, April 16 vs. Liberty

5 - Val Thompson, Liberty, April 16 vs. Queen Anne’s

Boys lacrosse

Most goals in a game

7 - Jackson Wright, Liberty, April 13 vs. Aberdeen

5 - Jesse Jason, Liberty, April 13 vs. Aberdeen

4 - Cash Stanton, South Carroll, April 9 vs. North Harford

Manchester Valley's Gene Magin rounds third base and scores a run during Thursday's game against Glenelg. (Terrance Williams/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Baseball

Most hits in a game

3 - Peyton Gooding, Westminster, April 11 vs. Winters Mill

3 - Will Mollman, Westminster, April 11 vs. Winters Mill

3 - Ryan Smith, Liberty, April 11 vs. Century

3 - Camden Hodges, Liberty, April 12 vs. Bel Air

3 - Logan Miller, South Carroll, April 13 vs. Westminster

Most RBIs in a game

4 - Logan Miller, South Carroll, April 13 vs. Westminster

Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)

8 - Brayden Stutzman, South Carroll, April 13 vs. Westminster (5 innings)

8 - Bryson Prietz, Century, April 16 vs. Oakdale (7 innings)

7 - Jack Davidson, Liberty, April 12 vs. Bel Air (7 innings)

7 - Colton Feister, Francis Scott Key, April 13 vs. Winters Mill (4 innings)

Winters Mill's Grace Miller slides safely into home behind Francis Scott Key catcher Emma Taff during Wednesday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Softball

Most hits in a game

4 - Kayla Garland, Westminster, April 13 vs. South Carroll

4 - Morgan Kenney, Francis Scott Key, April 14 vs. Winters Mill

Most RBIs in a game

4 - Gina Sullivan, Westminster, April 11 vs. Winters Mill

4 - Morgan Kenney, Francis Scott Key, April 14 vs. Winters Mill

3 - Lilly Reiter, Francis Scott Key, April 13 vs. Winters Mill

3 - Catlin Boden, Manchester Valley, April 14 vs. Glenelg

3 - Caylee Clark, Century, April 16 vs. Mussleman

Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)

17 - Hannah Zabik, Century, April 11 vs. Liberty (8 innings)

9 - Sarah Hart, Liberty, April 11 vs. Century (7 innings)

9 - Jasmine Kline, Francis Scott Key, April 13 vs. Winters Mill (5 innings)

9 - Hannah Zabik, Century, April 16 vs. Musselman (6 innings)