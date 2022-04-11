Across the fields: A look at the top teams, players and performances last week in Carroll County high school sports (April 11)

Here’s a look at the top performances around Carroll County in the last week.
Heat check
The top teams riding hot streaks
Liberty baseball: The Lions have won their past four games, scoring at least eight runs and not allowing more than two in a game.
Century girls lacrosse: The Knights are 4-0 this season, scoring at least 20 goals in each game. They allowed nine to Dulaney in the season-opener and a total of three in its past three games.
Liberty softball: The Lions are averaging 14.5 runs a game during a four-game winning streak, with three of the victories coming in county play.
Manchester Valley track and field: The Mavericks won both the boys and girls sides of the “No” Trail Invitational at Bohemia Manor on April 1, and the boys won a quad meet Wednesday against three other county schools.
The top performers
Emma Taft, Francis Scott Key softball: In her past three games, Taft has gone a combined 7-for-10 with seven RBIs, including a home run.
Jackson Wright, Liberty boys lacrosse: Wright has scored 13 goals in his past three games, including a combined 11 in wins over Old Mill and Francis Scott Key.
Anna Hackett, Century girls lacrosse: Hackett has scored eight goals in each of the Knights’ past two games, wins over Aberdeen and Winters Mill.
Anthony Zombro, Liberty baseball: Zombro went a combined 6-for-11 with a home run and six RBIs in his past three games, all Lions wins.
Seth Meyers, Winters Mill boys lacrosse: The Falcons goalie made a combined 15 saves while only allowing six goals in county wins over Liberty and Francis Scott Key.
A numbers game
5 - Assists for Liberty boys lacrosse’s Jesse Jason in a win over Francis Scott Key.
15 - Batters struck out by South Carroll’s Brayden Stutzman in seven innings spanning two games this week.
17 - Saves for Manchester Valley boys lacrosse goalie Kevin Connor in a win over South Carroll
Honor roll
A list of the top individual performances this week.
Girls lacrosse
Most goals in a game
8 - Anna Hackett, Century, April 4 vs. Aberdeen
8 - Anna Hackett, Century, April 5 vs. Winters Mill
6 - Val Thompson, Liberty, April 7 vs. Winters Mill
5 - Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley, April 5 vs. South Carroll
5 - Riley Matthiesen, Liberty, April 7 vs. Winters Mill
Boys lacrosse
Most goals in a game
4 - JT Calhoun, Manchester Valley, April 5 vs. South Carroll
4 - Jesse Jason, Liberty, April 5 vs. Francis Scott Key
4 - Jackson Wright, Liberty, April 5 vs. Francis Scott Key
4 - Reed Postlethwait, Winters Mill, April 7 vs. Winters Mill
Baseball
Most hits in a game
3 - Brayden McGraw, Century, April 4 vs. Manchester Valley
3 - Anthony Zombro, Liberty, April 8 vs. Westminster
Most RBIs in a game
4 - Anthony Zombro, Liberty, April 8 vs. Westminster
3 - Nick Patterson, Francis Scott Key, April 4 vs. Westminster
Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)
11 - Brayden Stutzman, South Carroll, April 4 vs. Winters Mill (5 innings)
7 - Konnor Walker, Westminster, April 4 vs. Francis Scott Key (5 innings)
7 - Brody Comer, Century, April 8 vs. South Carroll (4⅓ innings)
7 - Braden Cordrey, South Carroll, April 8 vs. Century (5 innings)
Softball
Most hits in a game
4 - Brianna Dehoff, Francis Scott Key, April 4 vs. Westminster
Most RBIs in a game
5 - Brianna Dehoff, Francis Scott Key, April 4 vs. Westminster
5 - Maddie Karns, South Carroll, April 4 vs. Winters Mill
5 - Hailey Seaton, Liberty, April 4 vs. Mercy
4 - Emma Tawney, April 8 vs. Brunswick
Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)
9 - Hannah Zabik, Century, April 4 vs. Manchester Valley (7 innings)
9 - Makenna Deane, April 8 vs. Winters Mill (6 innings)
7 - Sarah Hart, Liberty, April 4 vs. Mercy (4 innings)