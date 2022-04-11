Across the fields: A look at the top teams, players and performances last week in Carroll County high school sports (April 11)

Here’s a look at the top performances around Carroll County in the last week.

Heat check

The top teams riding hot streaks

Liberty baseball: The Lions have won their past four games, scoring at least eight runs and not allowing more than two in a game.

Century girls lacrosse: The Knights are 4-0 this season, scoring at least 20 goals in each game. They allowed nine to Dulaney in the season-opener and a total of three in its past three games.

Liberty softball: The Lions are averaging 14.5 runs a game during a four-game winning streak, with three of the victories coming in county play.

Manchester Valley track and field: The Mavericks won both the boys and girls sides of the “No” Trail Invitational at Bohemia Manor on April 1, and the boys won a quad meet Wednesday against three other county schools.

South Carroll's Julia Wellen is caught stealing, tagged out at third by Winters Mill's Waverly Moffitt on Monday. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

The top performers

Emma Taft, Francis Scott Key softball: In her past three games, Taft has gone a combined 7-for-10 with seven RBIs, including a home run.

Jackson Wright, Liberty boys lacrosse: Wright has scored 13 goals in his past three games, including a combined 11 in wins over Old Mill and Francis Scott Key.

Anna Hackett, Century girls lacrosse: Hackett has scored eight goals in each of the Knights’ past two games, wins over Aberdeen and Winters Mill.

Anthony Zombro, Liberty baseball: Zombro went a combined 6-for-11 with a home run and six RBIs in his past three games, all Lions wins.

Seth Meyers, Winters Mill boys lacrosse: The Falcons goalie made a combined 15 saves while only allowing six goals in county wins over Liberty and Francis Scott Key.

Francis Scott Key's Gabe Dell, right, tries to get past Liberty's Drew Mooney during Monday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

A numbers game

5 - Assists for Liberty boys lacrosse’s Jesse Jason in a win over Francis Scott Key.

15 - Batters struck out by South Carroll’s Brayden Stutzman in seven innings spanning two games this week.

17 - Saves for Manchester Valley boys lacrosse goalie Kevin Connor in a win over South Carroll

[ South Carroll softball makes noise in win over Winters Mill. ]

Honor roll

A list of the top individual performances this week.

Girls lacrosse

Most goals in a game

8 - Anna Hackett, Century, April 4 vs. Aberdeen

8 - Anna Hackett, Century, April 5 vs. Winters Mill

6 - Val Thompson, Liberty, April 7 vs. Winters Mill

5 - Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley, April 5 vs. South Carroll

5 - Riley Matthiesen, Liberty, April 7 vs. Winters Mill

Liberty's Jesse Jason winds up for a shot on Francis Scott Key during Monday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Boys lacrosse

Most goals in a game

4 - JT Calhoun, Manchester Valley, April 5 vs. South Carroll

4 - Jesse Jason, Liberty, April 5 vs. Francis Scott Key

4 - Jackson Wright, Liberty, April 5 vs. Francis Scott Key

4 - Reed Postlethwait, Winters Mill, April 7 vs. Winters Mill

[ South Carroll baseball hands Century its first county loss. ]

Baseball

Most hits in a game

3 - Brayden McGraw, Century, April 4 vs. Manchester Valley

3 - Anthony Zombro, Liberty, April 8 vs. Westminster

Most RBIs in a game

4 - Anthony Zombro, Liberty, April 8 vs. Westminster

3 - Nick Patterson, Francis Scott Key, April 4 vs. Westminster

South Carroll's Noah Strzelczyk tracks down a fly ball in left field during Friday's game against Century. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)

11 - Brayden Stutzman, South Carroll, April 4 vs. Winters Mill (5 innings)

7 - Konnor Walker, Westminster, April 4 vs. Francis Scott Key (5 innings)

7 - Brody Comer, Century, April 8 vs. South Carroll (4⅓ innings)

7 - Braden Cordrey, South Carroll, April 8 vs. Century (5 innings)

Softball

Most hits in a game

4 - Brianna Dehoff, Francis Scott Key, April 4 vs. Westminster

South Carroll's Maddie Karns had five RBIs last Monday against Winters Mill. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Most RBIs in a game

5 - Brianna Dehoff, Francis Scott Key, April 4 vs. Westminster

5 - Maddie Karns, South Carroll, April 4 vs. Winters Mill

5 - Hailey Seaton, Liberty, April 4 vs. Mercy

4 - Emma Tawney, April 8 vs. Brunswick

Most strikeouts in a game (pitchers)

9 - Hannah Zabik, Century, April 4 vs. Manchester Valley (7 innings)

9 - Makenna Deane, April 8 vs. Winters Mill (6 innings)

7 - Sarah Hart, Liberty, April 4 vs. Mercy (4 innings)