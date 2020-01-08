The Times is unveiling its selections of the top high school athletes of the past 10 years — with photo galleries of the best of the best.
We’ve selected the top athlete in high varsity high school sport, the Player of the Decade, as well as created All-Decade teams for each sport. The entire list of All-Decade teams is set to appear in the Jan. 12 edition of the Times, and they’ll appear online as well.
Click through the photo gallery below to see our picks for the fall sports Player of the Decade selections. Look for winter and spring photo galleries in the coming days.