Spring 2021 Carroll County Times All-County Golf First Team

By
Carroll County Times
May 22, 2021 5:30 AM

Nick Amateau

South Carroll senior

—Second in county in scoring at 38.1

—Took second at county tourney with 73

—Three-time first-team all-county pick

Logan Austin

Manchester Valley senior

—Shot 79 to place 4th at county tourney

—Averaged 41.2 per nine holes

—Led Mavs to 2nd-place county finish

Drew Byrd

Liberty junior

—Placed eighth at county tournament

—Led Lions with 44.3 scoring average

—Shot 43 to aid in win vs. Century

Ryan Durborow

Century freshman

—Averaged 43 per 9 holes this spring

—Carded 83 to place 6th at county tourney

—Fired 47 to help beat Liberty

Jack Hopwood

South Carroll senior

—Fourth in county in scoring at 39.9

—Finished 10th at county tourney

—Shot 41 in tri-match vs. FSK, Liberty

Josh Popielski

Winters Mill senior

—Averaged 43.7 per nine holes

—Shot 43 to help WM beat South Carroll

Played hoops for Falcons in winter

Aaron Sorkin

Westminster senior

—Repeat Times Player of the Year

—Led Carroll in scoring avg. at 37.2

—Third at county tourney with 75

Jennifer Sorkin

Westminster junior

—Carded 71 to win county tourney

—Third in scoring avg. 39.1

—Helped Owls go unbeaten, win county title

Coach of the Year

Jim Carpenter, Westminster

—Team went 13-0, won county title

—Owls shot 320 to win county tourney

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

—Had four players average 44 or lower

