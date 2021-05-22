Spring 2021 Carroll County Times All-County Golf First Team

Nick Amateau
South Carroll senior
—Second in county in scoring at 38.1
—Took second at county tourney with 73
—Three-time first-team all-county pick
Logan Austin
Manchester Valley senior
—Shot 79 to place 4th at county tourney
—Averaged 41.2 per nine holes
—Led Mavs to 2nd-place county finish
Drew Byrd
Liberty junior
—Placed eighth at county tournament
—Led Lions with 44.3 scoring average
—Shot 43 to aid in win vs. Century
Ryan Durborow
Century freshman
—Averaged 43 per 9 holes this spring
—Carded 83 to place 6th at county tourney
—Fired 47 to help beat Liberty
Jack Hopwood
South Carroll senior
—Fourth in county in scoring at 39.9
—Finished 10th at county tourney
—Shot 41 in tri-match vs. FSK, Liberty
Josh Popielski
Winters Mill senior
—Averaged 43.7 per nine holes
—Shot 43 to help WM beat South Carroll
Played hoops for Falcons in winter
Aaron Sorkin
Westminster senior
—Repeat Times Player of the Year
—Led Carroll in scoring avg. at 37.2
—Third at county tourney with 75
Jennifer Sorkin
Westminster junior
—Carded 71 to win county tourney
—Third in scoring avg. 39.1
—Helped Owls go unbeaten, win county title
Coach of the Year
Jim Carpenter, Westminster
—Team went 13-0, won county title
—Owls shot 320 to win county tourney
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
—Had four players average 44 or lower