Century senior Mackenzie Feltz caps career with Carroll County field hockey Player of the Year award | Fall 2021 All-County

Century co-coach Terry Duryea calls senior Mackenzie Feltz the “heart and soul” of the Knights’ field hockey team.
This season, the center-midfielder also served as its backbone by dominating on both sides of the field to earn the distinction of being The Carroll County Times Field Hockey Player of the Year for the fall 2021 season.
Offensively, Feltz finished with eight goals and 11 assists, and also played a key defensive role in keeping the ball out of the Knights’ end, helping lead a team that entered the season with just four returning starters to a 10-5-1 record and a Carroll County championship.
“I knew that Mackenzie would be a solid returning starter, but I didn’t know we’d be as successful as we were, and I definitely think that was attributable to her,” Duryea said. “Having her in that central location on the field… she gets back on defense, she sets up offense and she really led the team to a lot of the success we had. If you take her off the field, Century field hockey would never have been as successful as we were this year. There’s no way.”
Despite often facing double- or triple-teams, the Salisbury University-bound senior time and again put up big numbers this season. She had particularly standout games against Catonsville (2 goals, 2 assists), C. Milton Wright (2 goals), Winters Mill (1 goal, 2 assists), Westminster (2 assists) and Oakdale (1 goal, 3 assists).
Her persistence at midfield also was a major factor on defense, as Century allowed just five goals in seven games against county opponents, including consecutive shutout wins over Winters Mill, Francis Scott Key and Manchester Valley.
Where she perhaps shined brightest, however, was in her role as captain, acting as another coach on the field and leading by example by often staying after practice to work on her game.
“She’s one of those players who practices like she plays, and sometimes you don’t get that with athletes with a lot of talent,” co-coach Rosalia Cappadora said. “She grew as the season went on because she’s a leader. She showed her teammates that it doesn’t matter how good you are — you could be the best player on the team or the worst player on the team — but every day you can come to practice and learn and grow as a player.”
Feltz, who during her four years on the varsity finished with 26 goals and 22 assists as her team compiled a 40-16-1 record, said she learned how to lead from watching older teammates. She developed from a quiet freshman into a vocal upper-classman.
“The girls ahead of me… were always very good leaders, and I just learned from that,” Feltz said. “I saw the way they ran the team. I liked that mentality and what they did. As a center-mid, I feel you have to be really vocal.”
Feltz, 17, moved from attack to center-midfield her sophomore year, and soon grew to love the idea of being involved in plays all over the field. She learned intricacies of the game from Cappadora, herself a former standout midfielder who won Carroll County Player of the Year honors while at Manchester Valley in 2015.
“The center-mid position is always super tough. It’s really hard because you have to play both sides of the ball, both sides of the field,” Cappadora said. “So you have to find someone who’s able to do that successfully and be a good support for everyone around her, and she is that. She has a whole bunch of talents — a big bag of tricks. It’s really special to see her play, just because of the ease she has on the field. She’s able to bring out the strong suits in players that are around her.”
“She gave me lots of good pointers,” Feltz said of her coach. “Some coaches draw it on the board, but she actually showed me how to do it.”
Feltz also said that playing with several of her high school teammates, including Danielle DeLawter, Paige Duborow and Ella Morris, on the now-defunct Baltimore Stix club team helped the Knights better connect on the field. That connection was evident during the team’s early eight-game winning streak, during which it outscored opponents, 24-4.
Next up, Feltz plans to pursue a nursing degree at Salisbury, where she will continue her career with a Div. III program that’s captured three straight conference championships.
“Salisbury is a highly competitive Div. III school, so she’s definitely going to a great place to continue on,” Cappadora said. “It will be great to see her enter into a [collegiate] team that’s going to challenge her abilities. I see her being very successful in her four years, and I’m excited to see what happens.”
First-Team All-County
Attack
Courtney Bell, Manchester Valley, senior
Hannah Boyer, Francis Scott Key, senior
Katelyn Boyer, Francis Scott Key, junior
Jenna Evans, Liberty, junior
Jess Kent, Westminster, junior
Olivia Russell, South Carroll, senior
Caitlynn Szarko, Liberty, senior
Midfield
Jessie Bare, Manchester Valley, senior
Lucy Davidson, Liberty, junior
Danielle DeLawter, Century, senior
Mackenzie Feltz, Century, senior
Defense
Paige Duborow, Century, senior
Miranda Moshang, Westminster, junior
Goalie
Gillian Gladden, Francis Scott Key, senior
Second-Team All-County
Century: Ella Morris, Sarah Walters. Francis Scott Key: Brooke Boyer, Chloe Kincaid, Kayla Seiler. Liberty: Caroline Bacon, Riley Matthiesen, Emma Meissner. Manchester Valley: Maddie Fisher, Ashley Mountcastle. South Carroll: Cadence Naill, Lainey Rogers. Westminster: Bridget Sheehy, Brinley Tozer.
FINAL STANDINGS:
Century (5-1 county, 10-5-1 overall); Francis Scott Key (5-1, 12-3); Liberty (4-2, 11-6); South Carroll (2-4, 8-6); Manchester Valley (3-3, 11-5); Westminster (2-4, 10-7); Winters Mill (0-6, 3-12).
STAT LEADERS:
Goals: Jess Kent, W - 20; Hannah Boyer, FSK - 19; Olivia Russell, SC - 16; Caitlynn Szarko, L - 16; Katelyn Boyer, FSK - 14; Courtney Bell, MV - 11; Caroline Bacon, L - 10; Jessie Bare, MV - 10; Kayla Seiler, FSK - 10; Bridget Sheehy, W - 10; Jenna Evans, L - 8; Mackenzie Feltz, C - 8; Riley Matthiesen, L - 7; Natalie Opatovsky, C - 6; Ella Morris, C - 6; Abby Kuhlmann, WM - 6.
Assists: Jenna Evans, L - 14; Mackenzie Feltz, C - 11; Caitlynn Szarko, L - 11; Katelyn Boyer, FSK - 9; Jessie Bare, MV - 7; Hannah Boyer, FSK - 7; Lucy Davison, L- 7; Miranda Moshang, W - 6; Cadence Naill, SC - 6; Lainey Rogers, SC - 6; Caroline Beaks, W - 5; Kelsee Bittinger, MV - 5; Maddie Fisher, MV - 5; Kayla Seiler, FSK - 5; Brooke Berrol, WM - 4; Jess Kent, W - 4; Annie Pruitt, WM - 4; Riley Schulze, C - 4; Danielle DeLawter, C - 4.
Saves: Emma Meissner, L - 205; Sophia Vallandingham, WM - 203; Lily Shaeffer, SC - 92; Gillian Gladden, FSK - 80; Anna Tippett, W - 59; Chloe Rama, MV - 40; Lucy Murr, C - 31.
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Save Percentage (among regular starters): Emma Meissner, L - .891; Gillian Gladden, FSK - .879; Sophia Vallandingham, WM - .812; Lily Shaeffer, SC - .786; Chloe Rama, MV - .741; Lucy Murr, C - .721; Anna Tippett, W - .686.