Spring 2021 Carroll County Times All-County Field Hockey First Team

By
Carroll County Times
May 19, 2021 5:30 AM

Meghan Conaway

Liberty senior D

—Helped Lions go 8-0, win county title

—Part of unit that allowed 0.6 goals per game

—Added assist on Liberty’s offense

—Integral part of program’s 35-game win streak

Lucy Davidson

Liberty sophomore MF

—Had 2 goals, 4 assists this spring

—Helped Lions go 8-0, win county title

—Scored in county win over Century

—Part of Liberty’s 35-game winning streak

Jenna Evans

Liberty sophomore F

—Third in county in scoring with 18 points

—Finished with 7 goals, 4 assists

—Helped Lions go 8-0, win county title

—Scored in finale against Century

Mackenzie Feltz

Century junior MF

—2nd in Carroll in scoring with 24 points

—Had 10 goals, 4 assists for Knights

—Knocked in 3 goals in win vs. Winters Mill

—Repeat first-team all-county pick

Bryce Gerber

Manchester Valley senior MF

—Helped Mavs to 2 wins this spring

—Chipped in on defense when needed

—Posted 1 assist on offense

—Second-team all-county in 2019

Jill Haudenshield

Century senior GK

—Led Carroll with 87.1 save percentage

—Had four shutouts this spring

—Made 12 saves in win vs. Westminster

—Helped Knights go 7-2 this spring

Kirby Henneman

Westminster senior F

—4th in county in scoring with 14 pts

—Had 6 goals, 2 assists for Owls

—Scored in win vs. South Carroll

—Repeat first-team all-county pick

Miranda Moshang

Westminster sophomore D

—Tallied 1 goal, 1 assist for Owls

—Part of unit that allowed 2 goals per game

—Powerful ball-striker linked defense to midfield

—Repeat first-team all-county selection

Kylie Opatovsky

Century senior F

—Second on team in scoring with 13 pts

—Had 5 goals, 3 assists for Knights

—2 goals, 1 assist vs. Winters Mill

—Knocked in goal vs. Westminster

Hannah Sobchak

Century senior D

—Led unit that allowed only 1 goal per game

—Helped Knights finish 7-2 this spring

—Part of four shutouts during season

—First career all-county honors

Olivia Sobchak

Century senior D

—Led unit that allowed only 1 goal per game

—Helped Knights finish 7-2 this spring

—Part of four shutouts during season

—First career all-county honors

Sydney Schinkai

Westminster senior D

—Part of unit that allowed 2 goals per game

—Added 1 assist for Owls offense

—Second-team all-county honors in 2019

—Part of 3A state champ team in 2019

Caitlynn Szarko

Liberty junior MF

Times Player of the Year

—Led county in scoring with 25 points

—Had 10 goals, 5 assists this spring

—Helped Lions go 8-0, win county title

Campbell Vitek

South Carroll senior F

—Posted 1 goal, 2 assists for Cavs

—Helped SC to 4-3 record this spring

—Scored in win over Winters Mill

—Part of 1A state title team in 2018

Kayleigh Ward

Liberty senior MF

—Tallied 3 goals this spring

—Helped Lions go 8-0, win county title

—Part of program’s 35-game win streak

—Three-time first-team all-county pick

Allie Williams

Winters Mill senior MF

—Posted 4 goals, 2 assists this spring

—Scored against Century, South Carroll

—Had goal, assist vs. Man Valley

—Repeat first-team all-county pick

Coach of the Year

Brenda Strohmer, Liberty

—Led Lions to 8-0 record this spring

—Won Carroll County Athletic League title

—Featured 2 of county’s top 3 scorers

—Program has won 35 games in a row

