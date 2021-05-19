Spring 2021 Carroll County Times All-County Field Hockey First Team

Meghan Conaway
Liberty senior D
—Helped Lions go 8-0, win county title
—Part of unit that allowed 0.6 goals per game
—Added assist on Liberty’s offense
—Integral part of program’s 35-game win streak
Lucy Davidson
Liberty sophomore MF
—Had 2 goals, 4 assists this spring
—Helped Lions go 8-0, win county title
—Scored in county win over Century
—Part of Liberty’s 35-game winning streak
Jenna Evans
Liberty sophomore F
—Third in county in scoring with 18 points
—Finished with 7 goals, 4 assists
—Helped Lions go 8-0, win county title
—Scored in finale against Century
Mackenzie Feltz
Century junior MF
—2nd in Carroll in scoring with 24 points
—Had 10 goals, 4 assists for Knights
—Knocked in 3 goals in win vs. Winters Mill
—Repeat first-team all-county pick
Bryce Gerber
Manchester Valley senior MF
—Helped Mavs to 2 wins this spring
—Chipped in on defense when needed
—Posted 1 assist on offense
—Second-team all-county in 2019
Jill Haudenshield
Century senior GK
—Led Carroll with 87.1 save percentage
—Had four shutouts this spring
—Made 12 saves in win vs. Westminster
—Helped Knights go 7-2 this spring
Kirby Henneman
Westminster senior F
—4th in county in scoring with 14 pts
—Had 6 goals, 2 assists for Owls
—Scored in win vs. South Carroll
—Repeat first-team all-county pick
Miranda Moshang
Westminster sophomore D
—Tallied 1 goal, 1 assist for Owls
—Part of unit that allowed 2 goals per game
—Powerful ball-striker linked defense to midfield
—Repeat first-team all-county selection
Kylie Opatovsky
Century senior F
—Second on team in scoring with 13 pts
—Had 5 goals, 3 assists for Knights
—2 goals, 1 assist vs. Winters Mill
—Knocked in goal vs. Westminster
Hannah Sobchak
Century senior D
—Led unit that allowed only 1 goal per game
—Helped Knights finish 7-2 this spring
—Part of four shutouts during season
—First career all-county honors
Olivia Sobchak
Century senior D
—Led unit that allowed only 1 goal per game
—Helped Knights finish 7-2 this spring
—Part of four shutouts during season
—First career all-county honors
Sydney Schinkai
Westminster senior D
—Part of unit that allowed 2 goals per game
—Added 1 assist for Owls offense
—Second-team all-county honors in 2019
—Part of 3A state champ team in 2019
Caitlynn Szarko
Liberty junior MF
—Times Player of the Year
—Led county in scoring with 25 points
—Had 10 goals, 5 assists this spring
—Helped Lions go 8-0, win county title
Campbell Vitek
South Carroll senior F
—Posted 1 goal, 2 assists for Cavs
—Helped SC to 4-3 record this spring
—Scored in win over Winters Mill
—Part of 1A state title team in 2018
Kayleigh Ward
Liberty senior MF
—Tallied 3 goals this spring
—Helped Lions go 8-0, win county title
—Part of program’s 35-game win streak
—Three-time first-team all-county pick
Allie Williams
Winters Mill senior MF
—Posted 4 goals, 2 assists this spring
—Scored against Century, South Carroll
—Had goal, assist vs. Man Valley
—Repeat first-team all-county pick
Coach of the Year
Brenda Strohmer, Liberty
—Led Lions to 8-0 record this spring
—Won Carroll County Athletic League title
—Featured 2 of county’s top 3 scorers
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
—Program has won 35 games in a row