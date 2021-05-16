Spring 2021 Carroll County Times All-County Football First Team Offense

Ben Blum
South Carroll senior OL
—Two-way lineman helped SC run for 600+ yards
—Came in at 6-1, 295 pounds as OL anchor
—Helped Cavaliers to 4-2 this spring
—Headed to Stevenson next season
Jackson Boothby
Man Valley senior RB
—Second in county with 687 rushing yards
—Averaged 5.7 yards per carry, scored 8 TDs
—Helped Mavericks go 4-2 this spring
—Headed to Franklin & Marshall next season
Alex Cook
Manchester Valley senior K
—Second on MV in scoring with 22 points
—Totaled 3 FGs, 13 PATs for Mavericks
—Drilled 45-yard FG in win vs. South Carroll
—Helped Man Valley go 4-2 this spring
Jack Cross
Westminster senior OL
—Stands 6-2, weighs 225 pounds
—Helped Westminster run for 1,500+ yards
—Also helped Owls throw for 500 yards
—Part of county championship squad
Sam Evans
Liberty sophomore WR
—Third in county with 15 catches for Lions
—Added 243 yards, 2 touchdown receptions
—Averaged 16.2 yards per catch this spring
—Snagged 20-yard TD pass vs. South Carroll
Mason Fisher
Westminster sophomore WR
—Big-play receiver had 215 yards on 8 catches
—Averaged 26.9 yards per catch, scored four TDs
—Snared TD pass in win over South Carroll
—Helped Owls go 6-0, win county title
Noah Glass
Westminster senior OL
—Came in at 5-11, 245 pounds
—Helped Westminster run for 1,500+ yards
—Also helped Owls throw for 500 yards
—Part of county championship squad
Sean Hakanson
South Carroll senior WR
—Led Cavaliers with 13 catches for 153 yards
—Also snagged two touchdowns
—Averaged 11.8 yards per reception
—Helped Cavs go 4-2 this spring
Elijah Harris
Francis Scott Key junior WR
—Led county with 19 receptions, 325 yards
—Also caught touchdown for Eagles
—Averaged 17.1 yards per catch
—Hauled in TD catch vs. Winters Mill
Cian McCauley
Winters Mill senior OL
—Stands 5-10, weighs 220 pounds
—Helped Falcons rush for 620 yards
—Also helped offense throw for 280 yards
—Anchored line for 2-4 Falcons
Tommy Nelson
Liberty junior RB
—Finished with 512 rushing yards, 4 TDs
—Leading scorer for 2-3 Lions
—Had TD run, catch vs. Winters Mill
—Repeat all-county first-team pick
Ryan Rill
Francis Scott Key junior AP
—Athlete amassed close to 400 yards of offense
—Had 16 catches, 2nd best in county, for 214 yards
—Converted 2-point play in win vs. Century
—First-team all-county nod in basketball
Jarren Rutter
Francis Scott Key junior QB
—Led Carroll in passing with 752 yards
—Completed 53.4% of his throws, tossed 2 TDs
—Compiled 1,000 total yards, 4 touchdowns
—Threw TD pass in victory over Century
William Sinnott
Manchester Valley senior OL
—Stands 6-3, weighs 260 pounds
—Helped Mavs run-block for RB Jackson Boothby
—Also kept QB Owen Murphy (379 yards) upright
—Helped Man Valley go 4-2 this spring
Erick Stranko
Westminster senior RB
—Led Carroll with 1,054 rushing yards, 10 TDs
—Went for 248 yards, TD in win over Liberty
—Averaged 8.7 per carry for county champs
—Headed to Delaware as football walk-on
Derek Williams
Westminster senior OL
—Came in at 6-1, 250 pounds
—Helped Westminster run for 1,500+ yards
—Also helped Owls throw for 500 yards
—Part of county championship squad
Coach of the Year
Chris Bassler, Westminster
—Led Owls to 6-0 record this spring
—Program’s 3rd unbeaten season ever
—Won Carroll County championship
—Has 15-3 career record in 2 seasons