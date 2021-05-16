Spring 2021 Carroll County Times All-County Football First Team Defense

Austin Bainbridge
Westminster senior DB
—Snagged three INTs for Owls
—Added eight tackles, 1 for loss
—Helped Westminster go 6-0
—Also had 10 receptions, TD at WR
Zach Bass
South Carroll senior LB
—Led Cavaliers with 35 tackles
—Also added an interception
—Helped SC go 4-2 this spring
—Part of D that allowed 15.5 ppg
Ben Blum
South Carroll senior DL
—Came in at 6-1, 295 pounds
—Two-way lineman tallied 8 tackles
—Helped Cavaliers to 4-2 this spring
—Headed to Stevenson next season
Landon Bruce
Century senior LB
—Knights’ top defender with 36 tackles
—Had 4 tackles for loss, 1 pass break-up
—First-team all-county honors in 2019 at RB
—Headed to Frostburg next year for lax
Anthony Cegielski
Winters Mill senior DL
—Stands 6-3, weighs 210 pounds
—Finished with 39.5 tackles for Falcons
—Had 2.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 recoveries
—Had six tackles for loss this spring
Hunter Ebert
Century senior DL
—Stands 6-1, weighs 205 pounds
—Finished spring with 23 tackles, 4 for loss
—Added fumble recovery for Knights
—Second-team all-county honors in 2019
Sean Hakanson
South Carroll senior DB
—Led Carroll with five INTs this spring
—Also contributed 32 tackles
—Helped Cavs go 4-2 this spring
—First-team all-county offense as well
Alan Jean-Joseph
Westminster senior DL
—Stands 6-3, weighs 245 pounds
—Finished with 16.5 tackles, 4.5 sacks
—9 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovery
—Part of county championship squad
Braxtyn Koch
Winters Mill junior P
—Averaged 39.7 yards per punt this spring
—Uncorked 70-yard punt against Man Valley
—Totaled 12 punts inside 20-yard line
—Falcons recovered 4 fumbles off punts
Jake Liska
Liberty senior DL
—Stands 6-1, weighs 280 pounds
—Lions’ line leader made 26.5 tackles
—7 tackles in season opener vs. Westminster
—Headed to Gannon University next season
Nick Malone
South Carroll senior LB
—Posted 33 tackles for 4-2 Cavaliers
—Part of defense that allowed 15.5 ppg
—Finished win vs. Winters Mill with sack
—Added TD at fullback on offense
Logan Miller
South Carroll junior DB
—Part of defense that allowed 15.5 points per game
—Chipped in with 7 tackles from backfield
—Added 10 catches, TD on offense at WR
—Helped Cavaliers go 4-2 this spring
Gabe Rohrer
Liberty senior DB
—Led Lions with 29 tackles
—Added 1 forced fumble this spring
—Forced fumble came in opener vs. Owls
—Helped Liberty finish with 2-3 record
Vinson Smith
Manchester Valley junior LB
—Third in county with 47 tackles
—Part of unit that allowed 11.2 ppg
—Helped Mavs finished 4-2 this spring
—Second-team all-county wrestling nod
Erick Stranko
Westminster senior LB
—Posted 59 tackles, second most in Carroll
—Had 22 tackles for loss, 5 sacks
—Added 3 forced fumbles, two INTs
—Times Player of the Year
Ryan Stull
Francis Scott Key senior LB
—Led Carroll in tackles with 72
—Finished with 3 tackles for loss
—Added 2 INTs, 1 sack
—Also 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Will Tobias
Winters Mill senior DB
—Finished spring with 3 INTs
—Had 19 tackles, defensive TD for Falcons
—Added 360 yards of offense, 2 TDs
—First-team all-county nod in 2019