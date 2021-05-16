xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Spring 2021 Carroll County Times All-County Football First Team Defense

Carroll County Times
May 16, 2021 5:30 AM

Austin Bainbridge

Westminster senior DB

—Snagged three INTs for Owls

—Added eight tackles, 1 for loss

—Helped Westminster go 6-0

—Also had 10 receptions, TD at WR

Zach Bass

South Carroll senior LB

—Led Cavaliers with 35 tackles

—Also added an interception

—Helped SC go 4-2 this spring

—Part of D that allowed 15.5 ppg

Ben Blum

South Carroll senior DL

—Came in at 6-1, 295 pounds

—Two-way lineman tallied 8 tackles

—Helped Cavaliers to 4-2 this spring

—Headed to Stevenson next season

Landon Bruce

Century senior LB

—Knights’ top defender with 36 tackles

—Had 4 tackles for loss, 1 pass break-up

—First-team all-county honors in 2019 at RB

—Headed to Frostburg next year for lax

Anthony Cegielski

Winters Mill senior DL

—Stands 6-3, weighs 210 pounds

—Finished with 39.5 tackles for Falcons

—Had 2.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 recoveries

—Had six tackles for loss this spring

Hunter Ebert

Century senior DL

—Stands 6-1, weighs 205 pounds

—Finished spring with 23 tackles, 4 for loss

—Added fumble recovery for Knights

—Second-team all-county honors in 2019

Sean Hakanson

South Carroll senior DB

—Led Carroll with five INTs this spring

—Also contributed 32 tackles

—Helped Cavs go 4-2 this spring

—First-team all-county offense as well

Alan Jean-Joseph

Westminster senior DL

—Stands 6-3, weighs 245 pounds

—Finished with 16.5 tackles, 4.5 sacks

—9 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovery

—Part of county championship squad

Braxtyn Koch

Winters Mill junior P

—Averaged 39.7 yards per punt this spring

—Uncorked 70-yard punt against Man Valley

—Totaled 12 punts inside 20-yard line

—Falcons recovered 4 fumbles off punts

Jake Liska

Liberty senior DL

—Stands 6-1, weighs 280 pounds

—Lions’ line leader made 26.5 tackles

—7 tackles in season opener vs. Westminster

—Headed to Gannon University next season

Nick Malone

South Carroll senior LB

—Posted 33 tackles for 4-2 Cavaliers

—Part of defense that allowed 15.5 ppg

—Finished win vs. Winters Mill with sack

—Added TD at fullback on offense

Logan Miller

South Carroll junior DB

—Part of defense that allowed 15.5 points per game

—Chipped in with 7 tackles from backfield

—Added 10 catches, TD on offense at WR

—Helped Cavaliers go 4-2 this spring

Gabe Rohrer

Liberty senior DB

—Led Lions with 29 tackles

—Added 1 forced fumble this spring

—Forced fumble came in opener vs. Owls

—Helped Liberty finish with 2-3 record

Vinson Smith

Manchester Valley junior LB

—Third in county with 47 tackles

—Part of unit that allowed 11.2 ppg

—Helped Mavs finished 4-2 this spring

—Second-team all-county wrestling nod

Erick Stranko

Westminster senior LB

—Posted 59 tackles, second most in Carroll

—Had 22 tackles for loss, 5 sacks

—Added 3 forced fumbles, two INTs

Times Player of the Year

Ryan Stull

Francis Scott Key senior LB

—Led Carroll in tackles with 72

—Finished with 3 tackles for loss

—Added 2 INTs, 1 sack

—Also 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Will Tobias

Winters Mill senior DB

—Finished spring with 3 INTs

—Had 19 tackles, defensive TD for Falcons

—Added 360 yards of offense, 2 TDs

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

—First-team all-county nod in 2019

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

