Spring 2021 Carroll County Times Girls Cross Country All-County First Team

Sierra Baker
Liberty senior
—Placed 7th at Carroll County meet
—Won quad-meet March 20 in 22:40.7
—Helped Lions hold off SC for county title
Rubie Goffena
Manchester Valley junior
—Times Runner of the Year
—Won county meet title in 20:56.7
—Posted six wins this spring for MV
Kathryn Hopkins
Winters Mill senior
Ran second at Carroll County meet
Posted 2 wins, 3 seconds this spring
A 4-time first-team all-county runner
Makenzie Hopkins
Winters Mill senior
—Took third at county meet in 22:03.2
—Returned to course after 2 years of injuries
—Had 2 seconds, 2 third this spring
Julia Lucas
Liberty sophomore
—Placed eighth at Carroll County meet
—Helped Lions hold off SC for county title
—A repeat first-team all-county pick
Izzy Lucas
Liberty sophomore
—Placed sixth at Carroll County meet
—Helped Lions hold off SC for county title
—A repeat first-team all-county pick
Hannah Toth
Westminster sophomore
—Finished 5th at Carroll County meet
—Had five top-5 places this spring
—Led Owls to 3rd place at count meet
Kate Yokay
South Carroll senior
—Took 4th at county meet in 22:12.1
—Won tri-meet March 27 in 21:57.2
—Helped Cavaliers to 2nd at county meet
Co-Coaches of the Year
Dan Jones and Pete Lester, Liberty
—Led Lions to victory at Carroll County meet
—Had 5 runners in top 17 at race
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
—Girls won 3rd county title in 4 seasons