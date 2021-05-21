xml:space="preserve">
Spring 2021 Carroll County Times Girls Cross Country All-County First Team

May 21, 2021 5:30 AM

Sierra Baker

Liberty senior

—Placed 7th at Carroll County meet

—Won quad-meet March 20 in 22:40.7

—Helped Lions hold off SC for county title

Rubie Goffena

Manchester Valley junior

Times Runner of the Year

—Won county meet title in 20:56.7

—Posted six wins this spring for MV

Kathryn Hopkins

Winters Mill senior

Ran second at Carroll County meet

Posted 2 wins, 3 seconds this spring

A 4-time first-team all-county runner

Makenzie Hopkins

Winters Mill senior

—Took third at county meet in 22:03.2

—Returned to course after 2 years of injuries

—Had 2 seconds, 2 third this spring

Julia Lucas

Liberty sophomore

—Placed eighth at Carroll County meet

—Helped Lions hold off SC for county title

—A repeat first-team all-county pick

Izzy Lucas

Liberty sophomore

—Placed sixth at Carroll County meet

—Helped Lions hold off SC for county title

—A repeat first-team all-county pick

Hannah Toth

Westminster sophomore

—Finished 5th at Carroll County meet

—Had five top-5 places this spring

—Led Owls to 3rd place at count meet

Kate Yokay

South Carroll senior

—Took 4th at county meet in 22:12.1

—Won tri-meet March 27 in 21:57.2

—Helped Cavaliers to 2nd at county meet

Co-Coaches of the Year

Dan Jones and Pete Lester, Liberty

—Led Lions to victory at Carroll County meet

—Had 5 runners in top 17 at race

—Girls won 3rd county title in 4 seasons

