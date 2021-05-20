xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Spring 2021 Carroll County Times All-County Boys Cross Country First Team

By
Carroll County Times
May 20, 2021 5:30 AM

Carter Knox

Manchester Valley sophomore

—Placed fourth at Carroll County meet

—Helped Mavs placed second at meet

—3-mile PR of 17:46 on March 17 at WHS

Seth Lassiter

Liberty senior

—Finished sixth at Carroll County meet

—Led Lions to 6th county title in 7 years

—3.1-mile PR of 18:49 at county meet

Jake Lucas

Liberty senior

—Placed fifth at Carroll County meet

—Led Lions to 6th county title in 7 years

—3.1-mile season best 18:43.2 at counties

Alex Magee

South Carroll senior

—Ran seventh at Carroll County meet

—3.1-mile PR of 18:35.3 March 13 at WM

—Had two victories this spring

Aiden Neal

Manchester Valley

—Won Carroll County meet in 17:38.3

—1st Mavs runner to win county title

Times Runner of the Year

Trent Taylor

Liberty senior

—Ran second at Carroll County meet

—Had four victories this spring

—Led Lions to 6th county title in 7 seasons

Davis Trump

Liberty junior

—Came in third at Carroll County meet

—Posted PR of 18:12.8 at counties

—Led Lions to 6th county title in 7 seasons

Wyatt Vanlandingham

Westminster junior

—Placed eighth at Carroll County meet

—Had PR of 18:50.8 at counties (3.1 miles)

—Helped Owls place 3rd in team standings

Co-Coaches of the Year

Dan Jones and Pete Lester, Liberty

—Had 5 runners in top 10 at counties

—Team won 6th county crown in 7 seasons

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

—Lions went unbeaten this spring

