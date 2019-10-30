It took just one swing for Westminster’s Aaron Sorkin to know he was in for a strong showing on Wednesday during the opening round of the 3A/4A state championship golf tournament at the University of Maryland.

The Owls’ junior hit the green on the uphill par 3 14th hole to begin his day with an opening par, setting the tone for a one-under-par round of 70 that has him currently tied for the lead with Walt Whitman’s Dugan McCabe.

“On the range I was iffy, but by the time I walked off that first tee I knew that I was on it,” Sorkin said. “My ball striking was there all day and I stuck to my game plan coming in.”

The quality scoring, though, wasn’t just reserved for the boys leaders.

North Point’s Bailey Davis and Churchill’s Kaylin Yeoh each fired rounds of 69 (2-under) to grab a share of the girls individual lead, while three teams — Churchill (295), Wootton (296) and Urbana (299) — posted combined scores under 300.

It’s the first time in the history of the state tournament that more than two schools have broken 300 in the opening round. And the team cut score of 314, achieved by eight schools, is also the lowest it has ever been.

Sorkin, who finished runner-up at last year’s state tournament in a playoff, said he attributes the low scores across the board on Wednesday to ideal scoring conditions.

“It was a perfect day … almost no wind, warm temperatures, the course was in good condition and it was soft,” he said. “You could fire at the pin and the ball was sticking. I feel like if you know the course, it was very straight forward.”

Overall, there are currently 12 players within three shots of the boys lead and seven players within five strokes of the girls leaders.

With heavy rain in the forecast, the final round of the tournament for all classifications that was originally scheduled to be played on Thursday has been officially pushed back to a 10 a.m. shotgun start on Monday, Nov. 4. All 3A/4A boys players that shot 84 or better, along with all girls that shot 88 or better will advance to the finals.

For Marriotts Ridge, which has moved up to the 3A/4A classification this fall after winning each of the last seven 1A/2A team titles, the opening round served as a stern reminder of the elevated competition the team is now up against.

The Mustangs posted a team total of 307, which is three shots better than the team’s total during last year’s opening round and 16 strokes better than any 1A/2A school managed on opening day Tuesday. Yet, in the 3A/4A classification, Marriotts Ridge currently sits in fifth place and 12 shots behind Churchill.

“We knew coming in that it was going to be really stiff competition and it certainly lived up to those expectations. Just some great scores out there today,” Marriotts Ridge coach Mark Dubbs said. “But it’s good, as competitors you want to see how you stack up against the very best and looking at our scores we played well today. While we know we are going to have to be even better [Monday], we are still in it. It’s not over yet.”

Faith McIlvain led the way for the Mustangs with a three-over-par opening-round 74, which puts her in a tie for fifth among the girls individually and five shots behind Davis and Yeoh. Justin Allen (75), Akash Marakath (78) and Daniel Tuma (80) rounded out the scoring for Marriotts Ridge.

Centennial (310) is the only other Baltimore-area school to qualify for the final round as a team. Contrary to Marriotts Ridge, which has become a mainstay on the final day at states, this marks the first time since golf officially became a sport again in Howard County in 2005 that the Eagles have qualified for the second day of competition.

“We are ecstatic to make it through because, for us, this is the first time in a very long time … maybe ever,” Centennial coach Stephen Lee said. “When you look at the competition today, to be right there with them, it says a lot. We had several different players step up with career rounds and that was huge.”

Freshman Dustin Stocksdale was the pace setter for Centennial with an opening-round 72 (one-over par) that has him in a tie for fifth place and just two shots behind the leaders. After being disappointed in his scores at the county and District V tournaments, he said he finally put everything together.

“I’ve been playing well in these tournaments, but then I have one or two blow up holes that ruin my round. Today, I was just able to keep it in play and stay solid throughout,” he said. “My mentality was to just kind of keep myself in the mix, put myself in position and then see what happens in the final round.”

Stocksdale was joined by teammates Klaus Wood (77), Morgan Taylor (78) and Ty Sams (83) in producing strong rounds that helped carry Centennial to its current seventh-place position as a team.

For Westminster, in addition to Sorkin our front, the team also got strong individual rounds from Cory Campbell (76) and Jennifer Sorkin (78). In the end, however, the team total of 323 — which included a 99 from Nathan Leppo — fell nine shots short of the cut line.

Aaron and Jennifer Sorkin, along with Campbell, will now compete in the final round as individuals.

Other Baltimore-area individuals that are in prime position to make a run at a state championship next Monday are Dulaney’s Ryan Choi (72, tied for fifth) and Atholton’s Branden Nguyen (73, tied for ninth) — both sitting within three shots of the lead.

3A/4A team scores: 1. Churchill, 295; 2. Wootton, 296; 3. Urbana 299; 4. Sherwood, 306; 5. Marriotts Ridge, 307; 6. Whitman, 309; 7. Centennial, 310; 8. Richard Montgomery, 314; 9. Walter Johnson, 316; 10. Westminster, 323.

11. Dulaney, 327; 12. Howard, 331; 13. Blake, 334; 14. B-CC, 336; 15. Arundel, 337; 16. River Hill, 343; 17. Severna Park, 345; 18. Northern, 354; 19. C. Milton Wright, 355; 20. James M. Bennett, 419.

3A/4A boys: 1. Dugan McCabe, Whitman, 70; 1. Aaron Sorkin, Westminster, 70; 3. Jacob Ferrari, Urbana, 71; 3. Jake Griffin, Walter Johnson, 71; 5. Ryan Choi, Dulaney, 72; 5. Bryan Kim, Sherwood, 72; 5. Yuvi Singh, Wootton, 72; 5. Dustin Stocksdale, Centennial, 72; 9. Ben Bloch, Wootton, 73; 9. Eddie Coffren, Northern, 73; 9. Branden Nguyen, Atholton, 73; 9. Jack Pogorelc, Churchill, 73.

13. Tommy Coffey, Urbana, 74; 13. Jonathon Tark, Rockville, 74; 15. Justin Allen, Marriotts Ridge, 75; 15. Ethan Chelf, Wootton, 75; 15. Jack Deosaran, Blake, 75; 15. Scott Ervin, Sherwood, 75.

3A/4A girls: 1. Bailey Davis, North Point, 69; 1. Kaylin Yeoh, Churchill, 69; 3. Emma Chen, Richard Montgomery, 72; 4. Alyssa Cong, Richard Montgomery, 73; 5. Hannah Han-Kim, Churchill, 74; 5. Faith McIlvain, Marriotts Ridge, 74; 5. Shoshana Zuck, Magruder, 74; 8. Alana Alexander-Giles, Marriotts Ridge, 78; 8. Jennifer Sorkin, Westminster, 78; 8. Morgan Taylor, Centennial, 78.

11. Jenny Hua, Northwest, 79; 12. Taylor Chao, Richard Montgomery, 80; 12. AnPhi Le, Urbana, 80; 12. Rebecca Schiffman, B-CC, 80; 15. Elizabeth Coffren, Northern, 81; 15. Angelina Hwang, Arundel, 81; 17. Logan Lurie, Howard, 82; 18. Erica Honadel, Aberdeen, 84; 19. Abigal Chen, Whitman, 85; 20. Cameron Freund, Whitman, 88; 20. Jean Kim, Sherwood, 88.

