Undefeated champions headline state wrestling qualifiers from Class 2A/1A West Region

Northeast's Sophia Hodges controls Manchester Valley's Brynn Ryan in the final of the girls 110 weight class during the MPSSAA 2A-1A West Regional wrestling tournament at Manchester Valley High School on Saturday, February 25, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

With undefeated records, regional championships and births to next week’s state tournament on the line, the Class 2A/1A West Region wrestling tournament brought out some of the best Maryland had to offer.

With Century, Manchester Valley and Winters Mill representing Carroll County in what was a packed day of wrestling, all three schools left Saturday state qualifiers. The Mavericks and Falcons each left Saturday night with undefeated regional champions.

Advertisement

The top four from each coed weight class and top two from the girls divisions advanced to the state tournament.

Manchester Valley, the regional host, came in with high expectations, but lived up to them. The Mavericks ended the night with 13 wrestlers (six boys, seven girls) qualifying for the state tournament. Seven of coach David Dodson’s wrestlers ended the night regional champions — Faith Day (100 pounds), Layla Lagunas (105), Bella Canby (125) and Katie Martin (155) in the girls division, and Travis Green (152), Jake Boog (170) and Derek Martin (285) in the boys bracket.

Advertisement

“Just a great day for our program,” Dodson said. “To have this many state qualifiers and regional champions shows how much hard work is put in by the guys and girls in our wrestling room.”

Day and Green won their championship matches in different ways but achieved the same result. Both wrestlers not only became regional champions, but remained undefeated on the season.

Manchester Valley's Travis Green, top, scores a near fall against Brunswick's Morgon Corwine in the final of the 152-pound weight class during the MPSSAA 2A/1A West Regional wrestling tournament on Saturday. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“I think I wrestled a little off to be honest,” said Day, who dominated Winters Mill’s Nijae Tate to improve to 17-0 on the year. “It shows that even on an off day, the hard work that I put in still carries me to the top.”

Green’s battle with Brunswick’s Morgon Corwine came down to the final seconds. With the score tied at 2 Green earned the winning points on a near fall with just 30 seconds left to not only clinch himself another regional title, but also hand Corwine his first loss of the season.

“When two guys enter a match undefeated, you know going in somebody’s going to have to take the L,” Green, who’s now 48-0, said. “I just did everything in my power to make sure it wasn’t me.”

Winters Mill's Nijae Tate, left, and Manchester Valley's Faith Day battle in the final of the girls 100-pound weight class during the MPSSAA 2A/1A West Region wrestling tournament. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Winters Mill also has an undefeated regional champion they can boast about heading into states. Gabrielle McLeod joined Day and Green, pinning Northeast’s Cheyenne Hall in 18 seconds to improve to 11-0 and clinch herself a regional title in the girls 145-pound bracket. McLeod’s coaches smiled ear to ear discussing the sophomore’s physical ability.

“She’s a phenomenal athlete,” coach John Lowe said. “She’s fast, she’s strong, got an uncanny balance and most importantly, she’s got a great attitude.”

Advertisement

While her physical strengths were on display, McLeod paid extra attention to her mental preparation with such high stakes and a lot of pressure going into the regional.

“I have a lot of anxiety before a match,” she said. “So for me, it’s about honing in, staying focused and just going out there and doing my best.”

Following McLeod, teammates Joyce Mcboth (170) and Deborah Flores (190) gave the Falcons three regional champions Saturday. The program ended the night with two boys and six girls qualifying for states.

For coach Eric Meszaros, the successful day marked the culmination of a year’s worth of hard work and an opportunity to win even more for his program.

“We’re happy with our performance,” he said. “We got another week to keep working, keep grinding and hopefully get some more names on the state podium next weekend.”

Century’s Nick Ellis earned the right to represent the Knights at state. The senior built on his impressive season, finishing fourth and qualifying for states in the coed 225-pound division. He currently sits at 31-9 on the season.

Advertisement

From Howard County, coed regional championships were won by Oakland Mills’ Joe Clark (160) and Hammond’s Jinan Khan (182). Also, Northeast’s Beau Schmidt (132) won a title from Anne Arundel County.

In the girls bracket, Sophia Hodges of Northeast (110) and Domenica Gladwell of Southern-AA (115) won titles. Oakland Mills had two champions in Jada Fowler (120) and Francheska Bonilla (130).

Advertisement

Glenelg's Ethan Sotka, top, and Oakland Mills' Joe Clark battle in the final of the 160-pound weight class. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Coed state qualifiers

106

Seth Crawford (Brunswick); Nate Wilhelm (Northern Garrett) Phil Key (Glenelg) Jeffery Acheampong (Hammond)

113

Jaxon Jones (Fort Hill) Mathew Beitzel (Northern Garrett) Camden Hull (Williamsport) Jonathan Sexton (Glenelg)

120

Advertisement

Tanner Halling (Boonsboro) Devin Opel (Northern Garrett) Jake Beaumont (Walkersville) Ryan Hydorn (Manchester Valley)

126

Alex DeVriendt (Middletown) Chris Gaeng (Winters Mill) Bradyn VanDervoort (Manchester Valley) Austin Ravenscraft (Northern Garrett)

132

Beau Schmidt (Northeast) Caleb Brenneman (Northern Garrett) Stephen Stottlemyer (Middletown) Camden Yowell (Manchester Valley)

138

Jacob Brenneman (Northern Garrett) Braden Bell (Catoctin) Caleb Crouch (Winters Mill) Tanner Wertz (Fort Hill)

145

Sam Stempler (Poolesville) Trevor Sowers (Boonsboro) Blake Ray (Manchester Valley) Joseph Munyaneza Hammond

152

Travis Green (Manchester Valley) Morgon Corwine (Brunswick) Oliver Graham (Middletown) Clark Smith (Smithsburg)

160

Advertisement

Joe Clark (Oakland Mills) Ethan Sotka (Glenelg) Garrett Michaels (Mountain Ridge) Dylan Fish (Northeast)

170

Jake Boog (Manchester Valley) James Brashears (Smithsburg) Scott Anderson (Northeast) Braydon Fisher (Oakland Mills)

182

Jinan Khan (Hammond) Nathan Kovalcik (Catoctin) Leo Conti (Glenelg) Jayden Fike (Northern Garrett)

195

Alex Hoy (Middletown) Adin Hastings (Williamsport) Scott Beitzel (Northern Garrett) Bryson Metz (Fort Hill)

220

Kieran Hgesang (Middletown) Nate Elliott (Boonsboro) Wyatt Walker (Fort Hill) Nick Ellis (Century)

285

Derek Martin (Manchester Valley) Jacob Beeman (Northern Garrett) Mason Wolfensberger (Williamsport) Sean Cornell (Boonsboro)

Northeast's Sophia Hodges controls Manchester Valley's Brynn Ryan in the final of the girls 110-pound weight class. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Girls state qualifiers

100

Advertisement

Faith Day (Manchester Valley) Nijae Tate (Winters Mill)

105

Layla Lagunas (Manchester Valley) Emma Taylor (Catoctin)

110

Sophia Hodges (Northeast-AA) Brynn Ryan (Manchester Valley)

115

Domenica Gladwell (Southern-AA) Alexa Hernandez (Oakland Mills)

Southern's Domenica Gladwell works to pin Oakland Mills' Alexa Hernandez. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

120

Jada Fowler (Oakland Mills) Summer Shackelford (Manchester Valley)

125

Bella Canby (Manchester Valley) Clara Freeman (Hammond)

130

Advertisement

Francheska Bonilla (Oakland Mills) Chloe Chwang (Manchester Valley)

135

Amelia Mikus (Boonsboro) Allie Grossnickle (Smithsburg)

140

Adriana Moss (Boonsboro) Addie Vallandingham (Winters Mill)

145

Gabrielle McLeod (Winters Mill) Cheyenne Hall (Northeast)

155

Katie Martin (Manchester Valley) Mi`Amore Davis (Oakland Mills)

170

Joyce Mbeboh (Winters Mill)

190

Advertisement

Deborah Flores (Winters Mill) Keira Seguin (Oakland Mills)

235