4 returning wrestling state champs headline field at Carroll County Tournament; South Carroll earns 8 top seeds

Four Carroll County wrestlers return as state champions from last season, and all four are top seeds at the Carroll County Tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Westminster.

Manchester Valley’s Jake Boog, last season’s Class 2A/1A state champion at 152 pounds, is the top seed at 170. South Carroll’s three returning state champions — seniors Gage Owen at 138, Michael Pizzuto at 145 and AJ Rodrigues at 160 — are also seeded first in their respective classes.

Advertisement

South Carroll, fresh off last weekend’s 1A state dual championship, has eight of the 14 top seeds in the coed division. Grayson Barnhill (106), Evan Owen (113), JoJo Gigliotti (120), Rylan Moose (182) and Manny Rodrigues (195) also earned No. 1 seeds.

South Carroll's Rylan Moose, shown after the Cavaliers' win in the Class 1A state dual final on Saturday, is the top seed at 182 pounds for this weekend's Carroll County Tournament. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Gage Owen, at 39-0, is one of two boys entering this weekend with undefeated records. Manchester Valley’s Travis Green is 43-0 and the top seed at 152.

Advertisement

Other No. 1 seeds are Winters Mill’s Chris Gaeng (126), Liberty’s Dylan Ohler (132), Manchester Valley’s Cru Boog (220) and Westminster’s Randy Green (285).

In the girls division, Manchester Valley had six No. 1 seeds: Faith Day (100), Layla Lagunas (105), Brynn Ryan (110), Summer Shackelford (120), Bella Canby (125) and Katie Martin (155). Lagunas was a state runner-up last year, while Day, Shackelford, Canby and Martin all medaled at states.

Winters Mill’s Christina Padilla (115), Kimora Harrid (145), Joyce Mbeboh (170), Deborah Flores (190) and Roan McCauley (235) are seeded first in their weight classes, as are Westminster’s Hannah Cunningham (130) and Taylor Mead (140) and Francis Scott Key’s Kiera Cooper (135).

Liberty's Dylan Ohler, shown pinning Century's Alex Taylor earlier this season, is the No. 1 seed at 132 pounds for the Carroll County Tournament. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Coed division seeds

106 pounds: 1. Grayson Barnhill (SC); 2. Lance Chapman (MV); 3. Willis Kiler (WM); 4. Brayden Brassel (C); 5. Samuel Peretta (L); 6. Jake Vile (W).

113: 1. Evan Owen (SC); 2. Dakota Barnard (MV); 3. Colton Wasmer (WM); 4. Mason Carr (FSK); 5. Grady Faye (C).

120: 1. JoJo Gigliotti (SC); 2. Patrick Mattingly (FSK); 3. Alex Pearl (L); 4. Ryan Hydorn (MV); 5. Peyton Grogg (C); 6. Brody Lockwood (WM).

126: 1. Chris Gaeng (WM); 2. Bradyn VanDervoort (MV); 3. Liam Arnsmeyer (W); 4. Adam Slicher (LB); 5. Connor Patterson (SC).

132: 1. Dylan Ohler (L); 2. Angelo Marchany (SC); 3. Nate Taylor (FSK); 4. Camden Yowell (MV); 5. Landon Buchman (WM); 6. Dylan Vroom (C); 7. Kiran Naganna (W).

Advertisement

138: 1. Gage Owen (SC); 2. Caleb Crouch (WM); 3. Ty Streib (W); 4. George Halligan (C); 5. Gabe Ramirez (FSK); 6. Jared Piek (L); 7. Ethan Kaminski (MV).

145: 1. Michael Pizzuto (SC); 2. Ryder Eckenbarger (W); 3. Blake Ray (MV); 4. Chris Thomas (FSK); 5. Cameron Wagner (C); 6. Jason Acevedo (WM).

152: 1. Travis Green (MV); 2. Anthony Rodrigues (SC); 3. Joey D’Orsogna (C); 4. Kevin Poole (L); 5. Jackson Richmond (WM); 6. Josh Little (W); 7. Payton Weaver (FSK).

160: 1. AJ Rodrigues (SC); 2. Bodey Griffin (FSK); 3. Braden Vacca (W); 4. Dominic Marsico (L); 5. Kingston Canby (MV); 6. Adam Livingston (WM).

170: 1. Jake Boog (MV); 2. Matthew Pawley (WM); 3. Gavin Teitelbaum (W); 4. Landon Hicks (SC); 5. Daniel DeFebo (FSK); 6. Justin Hebert (L).

182: 1. Rylan Moose (SC); 2. Gunnar Grimm (MV); 3. JT Ferguson (C); 4. Adam Knox (FSK); 5. Max Johnson (W).

Advertisement

195: 1. Manny Rodrigues (SC); 2. Dylan Rubin (L); 3. Gabe Dell (FSK); 4. Braeden Fourhman (MV); 5. Henry Robertson (C), Onosetale Okojie (WM).

220: 1. Cru Boog (MV); 2. Nick Ellis (C); 3. Jacob Dell (FSK); 4. Sam Richmond (WM); 5. Logan Brightful (SC).

285: 1. Randy Green (W); 2. Chidima Iziogo (C); 3. Derek Martin (MV); 4. Decklen Logan (SC); 5. Gianni Serafin (WM), Craig Hardsock (FSK).

Manchester Valley's Layla Lagunas, a returning state runner-up, is the No. 1 seed at 105 pounds in the girls division for this weekend's Carroll County Tournament. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Girls division seeds

100: 1. Faith Day (MV); 2. Ellie Kinloch (FSK); 3. Nijae Tate (WM).

105: 1. Layla Lagunas (MV); 2. Emily Baxley (WM); 3. Karla Vasquez (WM).

110: 1. Brynn Ryan (MV); 2. Bella Garrity (SC).

Advertisement

115: 1. Christina Padilla (WM); 2. Caroline Cruickshank (FSK).

120: 1. Summer Shackelford (MV); 2. Ava Rupp (FSK); 3. Molly Hulme (W); 4. Jayla Shropshire (WM); 5. Jenna Kowalenok (WM).

125: 1. Bella Canby (MV); 2. Caroline McCann (W); 3. Hailee Smith (WM).

130: 1. Hannah Cunningham (W); 2. Chloe Chwang (MV); 3. Jordyn DeFebo (FSK); 4. Maggie Morley (WM).

135: 1. Keira Cooper (FSK); 2. Ashley Gamez (WM).

140: 1. Taylor Mead (W); 2. Addie Vallandingham (WM); 3. MacKenzie Koon (FSK).

Advertisement

145: 1. Kimora Harrid (WM); 2. Adeline Kraics (FSK).

155: 1. Katie Martin (MV); 2. Maria Arboleda (FSK); 3. Arianna Guerra (WM); 4. Kirstynn Walsh (WM); 5. Abby Lovo (WM).

170: 1. Joyce Mbeboh (WM); 2. Jakie Martinez (WM); 3. Madison DeHoff (FSK); 4. Alyssa Glenn (WM).

190: 1. Deborah Flores (WM); 2. Lilly Ulmer-Glass (WM); 3. Emily Arboleda (FSK).

235: 1. Roan McCauley (WM); 2. Zoey Lease (MV).